Haitong International Private Wealth Management Launches Global Family Office Business

HONG KONG, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Haitong International Securities Group Limited (“Haitong International”; 665.HK) Private Wealth Management (“PWM”) today announced the launch of its Global Family Office (“GFO”) business and appointment of Roger Teow, a private banking veteran, as Asia Head of GFO and Singapore Head of PWM business.

Haitong International’s GFO business, under the purview of the PWM team, will serve as a hub connecting various businesses of the group including PWM, corporate finance, asset management and research etc. in order to provide a full suite of comprehensive bespoke solutions meeting both the family and corporate side of needs for the different types of family offices owned by entrepreneurs. The GFO business is well-positioned to fulfill the investment and financing needs of family businesses throughout the lifecycle, and assist entrepreneur families to achieve wealth growth, as well as protect and preserve the family’s sustainable development and long-term legacy.

Specifically, the GFO solutions will cover bespoke family solutions such as wealth inheritance planning, core asset management, capital preservation and growth of liquid assets, investment advisory and discretionary portfolio management. While corporate solutions will entail corporate financing, long and short term investment services, and diversified financial products based on clients’ individual needs.

Sean Chen, Managing Director and Executive Committee Member at Haitong International, said, “The launch of the GFO business is another key milestone for the development of Haitong International PWM, and also embodies the Group’s long-term commitment to offering quality private wealth management services on par with global standards. Through the GFO set up, we will leverage on our global service network and professional teams to further drive our ‘One Group’ synergy, with the goal of helping clients realize their wealth management and life aspirations.”

Teow, a veteran private banker with extensive hands-on management experience in the industry, will lead the GFO business in Asia. Prior to joining Haitong International, Teow served as the Ultra High Net Worth Relationship Manager at Julius Baer, and Executive Director of Investment Products and Services at UBS Wealth Management, in which he was the Head of Investment Funds, Hedge Funds and Private Equities and led the team in sales and portfolio advisory across multiple asset classes.

Teow said, “Haitong International’s leading edge in investment banking, combined with its comprehensive financial service platform and in-depth understanding of the needs of entrepreneurs have all contributed to a strong foundation in favor of the development of its family office business. With ‘Clients First’ at the core, our GFO business will provide innovative and customized solutions for our clients, and assist them in achieving their wealth creation, preservation, and succession goals.”

About Haitong International PWM

Haitong International PWM endeavors to create extraordinary value for clients and positions itself as “the private wealth manager for entrepreneurs”. Leveraging on its diversified financial service platform and quality resources across its global network, Haitong International PWM offers one-stop services for High Net Worth and Ultra High Net Worth clients including investment and financing solutions that fulfill client’s individual, family or business needs, and wealth planning services.

Haitong International Securities Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Haitong International Securities Group Limited (“Haitong International”; Stock Code: 665.HK), together with its subsidiaries, is an international financial institution with established presence in Hong Kong and a rapidly expanding network across the globe. It strives to serve as a bridge linking up the Chinese and overseas capital markets. The parent company of Haitong International is Haitong Securities Co. Ltd (“Haitong Securities”, Stock Code: 600837.SH; 6837.HK).

To date, Haitong International has well positioned to serve about 200,000 corporate, institutional, as well as retail and high-net worth clients worldwide. Its well-established financial services platform provides corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, institutional clients (key businesses include fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), derivatives, institutional equities) and investments business, and a full spectrum of financial products and services. Haitong International possesses a sound risk management system that is in line with international standards. The company has been assigned a “Baa2” long-term issuer rating by Moody’s and a “BBB” long-term credit rating by Standard and Poor’s. Haitong International has a global financial servicing network covering the world’s major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai and Sydney, thereby making it to be a leading global financial institution with international competitiveness, systematic importance and brand influence.