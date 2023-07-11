Halekulani Okinawa 4th Anniversary Celebration743f4c1f-ef8a-4e25-941e-e2d8e9d967bf.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 July 2023 – Halekulani Okinawa (Address: 1967-1, Nakama, Onna-son, Kunigami-gun, Okinawa, Japan; Manager: Jun Yoshie) is celebrating four years of service excellence on 26th July 2023.

Left: Chef Vicky Cheng Right: Mr. Hiroyasu Kawate Below: SHIROUX

Enviably located in Onna Village in the picturesque Okinawa Kaigan Quasi-National Park, Halekulani Okinawa is the second Halekulani brand luxury hotel after the Waikiki-based flagship in Hawaii. The prestigious outpost in Japan has been serving a growing international clientele since 26th July 2019 with the proverbial excellence in hospitality of its mother group. In the run-up to its fourth anniversary, Halekulani Okinawa is delighted to announce the upcoming “commemorative dinner” in gratitude for the support from all its guests.



4th Anniversary Dinner Celebration

For the memorable occasion, Vicky Cheng, the chef-owner of the Hong Kong-based VEA and Wing, will join Hiroyasu Kawate, the executive chef of Florilège in Tokyo and consulting chef of innovative Shiroux at Halekulani, to present a sumptuous four-hands dinner.

With an unshakable belief in food as a universal language, Vicky Cheng is dedicated to reimagining East-West fusion in culinary arts. This relentless quest came into fruition in 2015 when he opened VEA to instant success. His next venture Wing, a refined Chinese restaurant opened in 2021, is ranked 37th on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2023. At Wing, Vicky spearheads the modern transformation of the Eight Great Chinese Cuisine without losing a pinch of authenticity. The result is an enticing rebirth of traditional dishes, marked by a mastery of skills and best-in-class ingredients with a creative edge.

Hiroyasu Kawate has catapulted SHIROUX to international fame since the opening of Halekulani Okinawa. He unleashes his culinary ingenuity on local ingredients, such as Okinawan mugwort herb, seaweed, and chilli pepper, to create an ‘old is new’ menu infused with French influences. Spurred by his innovative take on gastronomic creation, Hiroyasu Kawate crafts a myriad of new dishes that offer an exclusive and unforgettable dining experience through his “Chef’s Omakase Courses”.

Be inspired by the epic four-hands dinner brought to life by two legendary chefs only at Halekulani Okinawa, as part of the 4th anniversary celebration of the ultra-luxury resort destination.

Details of the “4th Anniversary Commemorative Dinner” are as follows:

【Date】Wednesday, 26th July 2023 reception at 18:00 / dinner at 18:30



【Venue】Innovative “SHIROUX” (5/F Lobby Floor, Sunset Wing)



【Event】Four-hands Dinner by Chefs Vicky Cheng and Hiroyasu Kawate



【Price】38,000 yen (includes wine pairing, tax, and service charge)



【Capacity】50 guests



【Reservation and inquiries】



TEL: 0081-98-953-9530 (Halekulani Okinawa restaurant reservations: 10:00～18:00)



URL: https://halekulaniokinawa.jp/4thanniv_dinner_en

Details are subject to change without notice.

“Opened in July 2019 in Onna-son along the picturesque coastline of Okinawa, ‘Halekulani Okinawa’ offers one-of-a-kind resort stays combining natural beauty and top-notch luxury. In the run-up to our fourth anniversary, we are delighted to receive the highest rating of five stars from the globally renowned Forbes Travel Guide for the second consecutive year, thanks in no small part to the staunch support from our guests. We will continue to respond sincerely to our guests’ comments and requests, and will do our best to provide you with a ‘stay to remember for a lifetime’ so that you will continue to choose us as your hotel. On the occasion of our fourth anniversary, we have curated a slew of celebrative events, including the exclusive dinner conceived by our consulting chef in collaboration with an illustrious chef from Hong Kong, and a spectacular programme of performances including the traditional Hula dance from Hawaii. We look forward to seeing you at Halekulani Okinawa.”



(Jun Yoshie, General Manager of Halekulani Okinawa)

