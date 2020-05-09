“Haley Dasovich wins Shorty Awards for Best in Travel”

In her social media post, Haley Dasovich thanked those who have been part of her journey on YouTube.

Haley Dasovich bagged the Shorty Awards for Best in Travel this year. The YouTuber took to social media to write a heartwarming message as she marked a new milestone in her vlogging career.

“I won the Shorty Award for BEST IN TRAVEL!!!! This award is meant to be shared with all of you, YOU have been a huge part of this journey and I’m so thankful for all of the OGs sticking with me! And to my OG team, the PH Vlogsquad (RIP we need a new name😂) my ride-or-dies @wil_dasovich @danielcmarsh and @jakodeleon we continue to live by the motto that Jako held down from the beginning, WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS. A million thank you’s to you all! #shortyawards #bestintravel,” she posted.

Her brother, Wil Dasovich, also wrote a message on Instagram. Wil congratulated Haley for her amazing work as a content creator all these years.

“Today my sister @haleydasovich hit the pinnacle and finally got the recognition she deserves. She just won the @shortyawards for #BestInTravel and 💯 deserved it! She has been female solo traveling all these years (even before the vlog) and getting into the rougher and true parts of each country, telling real stories while using her introspective capabilities to an extent which the average stereotypical travel influencer cannot do,” Wil said.

He continued, “Behind this seemingly ‘simple award’ represents the never ending sleepless nights, dangerous situations even some life threatening, mind crippling creative blocks, and more than anything surviving the ultra competitive and anxiety filled world of YouTube/content creating (even more so in the Traveling category!) whilst keeping it together and being able to make a difference in people’s perceptions of the different facets of life.”

The Shorty Awards is an annual awards ceremony that gives recognition to influencers, brands and organizations present in different digital and social media platforms. The 12th Shorty Awards was held on May 3.