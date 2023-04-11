Halsey, Moses Sumney to Appear in X Sequel ‘MaXXXine’ Starring Mia Goth

Halsey and Moses Sumney are slated to appear in the upcoming A24 film MaXXXine, the third film in the horror franchise directed by Ti West. According to Screen Rant, production on the film potentially will start this month, with a potential release date of mid-next year.

Many high-profile actors have been added to the project, including Australian Elizabeth Debicki (most recently Princess Diana on The Crown), Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito (of Better Call Saul fame), Bobby Cannavale, and Kevin Bacon.

Pearl Official Trailer

[embedded content]

Sumney, most recently in Australia for Melbourne’s RISING festival in 2022, recently took a spin in Ryan Coogler’s Creed. Sumney is also set to be part of Sam Levinson’s upcoming series The Idol, which has been making headlines for less than glorious reasons.

Halsey, meanwhile, recently starred alongside Sydney Sweeney in Americana which premiered at SXSW.

MaXXXine will be led by Mia Goth, who gave incredible performances as Pearl and Maxine in Pearl and X, which were both released in 2022. Pearl served as the murderous prequel to X, which follows a young film crew who endeavour to film a porn film on a Texas farm. MaXXXine will apparently follow Maxine as she continues her journey to stardom in Los Angeles.

