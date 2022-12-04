Hamish Kilgour of The Clean Has Been Missing For Seven Days

Hamish Kilgour, founding member of New Zealand indie band The Clean, is missing. There have been several reported sightings of the drummer and vocalist, but he has still not been found a week after his disappearance.

Kilgour’s family had recently contacted police with concerns for his wellbeing. He was last seen at a shopping centre in Christchurch on Sunday, 27th November.

The Clean – ‘Beatnik’

﻿

The Clean brought fame to iconic Kiwi label Flying Nun Records in the 80s, with their single “Tally Ho!” gaining them widespread attention in 1981. Hamish Kilgour formed The Clean with his brother David Kilgour and The Bats’ Robert Scott, though he later left the band to form The Mad Scene in New York.

He also released solo material, with debut full-length All of It and Nothing coming out in 2014, and the Tiny Ruins collaboration, Hurtling Through, coming out in 2015.

All members of The Clean were inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2017. The band has also been acclaimed by influential indie groups including Pavement and Yo La Tengo.

Regarding Hamish Kilgour’s disappearance, a police spokesperson has said that several “lines of inquiry” are being investigated regarding Kilgour’s whereabouts, and that search efforts have not been stopped. Anyone with information about the matter is encouraged to contact Canterbury Police.

Further Reading

Watch the Trailer for Upcoming Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’

Phoebe Go’s Favourite Solo Artists Who Started Out in Bands

Georgia Maq on Her Favourite Cover Songs: Lana Del Rey, Jamie T and More