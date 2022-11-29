Han Kun Law Offices LLP formally established as a local firm in Hong Kong

The merger will give play to Han Kun’s strength as a highly integrated law firm to bring efficient, convenient, and seamless legal services across Hong Kong SAR and the Chinese mainland

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 28, 2022, Han Kun Law Offices (“Han Kun“) announced that Han Kun’s Hong Kong office and its Hong Kong associated law firm have officially merged, following approval by The Law Society of Hong Kong. Upon the merger, a local Hong Kong law firm operated by Han Kun under the name “Han Kun Law Offices LLP” (“Han Kun Hong Kong”) was duly established.

Han Kun Hong Kong, as Han Kun’s branch law firm in Hong Kong, is duly licensed and eligible to independently provide legal services in Hong Kong SAR, China. The merger will allow Han Kun to provide more effective, seamless legal services across Hong Kong SAR and the Chinese mainland. Han Kun Hong Kong will carry forward Han Kun’s concept of “China Practice, Global Vision” and enhance cross-department collaboration with other Han Kun offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Haikou, and Wuhan, so as to better meet the global need for integrated and quality legal services.

On November 28, a ceremony was held in Han Kun’s Hong Kong office to celebrate the merger. Han Kun partner Mr. Yijun Chao delivered a speech on behalf of the Management Committee and all partners of the firm. Mr. Chao said, “Hong Kong, known as ‘The Pearl of the Orient’, stands out as a major global finance hub. It is also a highly prosperous free port and cosmopolitan city. Upon this merger, Han Kun will realize deeper integration with the Hong Kong legal market based on the firm’s existing resources and experience there, while enhancing synergistic collaboration between the firm’s Hong Kong branch and other offices. In the future, Han Kun will leverage its strength as a highly integrated law firm to achieve an in-depth presence in Hong Kong backed by excellent legal minds, providing stronger legal support for our clients’ business activities across jurisdictions.”

At present, Han Kun Hong Kong has a professional team that comprises seven partners, multiple counsels, associates, interns and registered foreign lawyers. Its main practice areas include capital markets, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, general corporate, dispute resolutions, and compliance.

About Han Kun Law Offices

Han Kun is a leading full-service law firm in China. Over the years, Han Kun has been widely recognized as a leader in complex cross-border and domestic transactions. Our main practice areas include private equity, mergers and acquisitions, international and domestic capital markets, investment funds, asset management, competition/antitrust, banking and finance, aviation finance, foreign direct investment, compliance, data protection, private client/wealth management, intellectual property, and dispute resolution. We currently have nearly 800 professionals located in our six offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Haikou, Wuhan, and Hong Kong. All our lawyers are graduates of top universities and have extensive experience in complex cross-border transactions and dispute resolution as counsel to both Chinese and foreign clients.

