KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Recently launched Women Crowdfunding platform, Hanafundme.com has embarked on a CSR fundraising campaign to supply PPE to the Hospital’s front liners in Sabah.



Hanafundme Launched COVID-19 Campaign to Help Supply PPE Items for Hospitals in Sabah

The said campaign that had taken place since March 2020 hopes to raise RM50,000 or more and has raised over RM22,000 to date, will be continued until end of the year to ensure that the supplies will be sufficient whenever there is a delayed supply due to logistic issues. Its first delivery will take place just after Raya this year and will comprise of disposable 3 ply masks and face shields. The platform hopes to raise more funds to meet its mission and to sustain the hospitals with the much needed supplies.

Through the Ministry Of Health’s logistic partner, supplies will be delivered via TUDM (Malaysia Air Force) directly to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (the main receiving hub for PPE supplies in Sabah) for their further distribution to other hospitals that are in need throughout Sabah.

According to Angie S Chin, the CEO & Co-Founder of Hanafundme.com, “We are aware that the MOH has also been supplying to the Hospitals in the state, however it’s been noted there have been times when the delivery of supplies have been delayed due to unforeseeable logistic issues. Hence the continuous supply of PPE to the front liners from those who can provide is necessary until the pandemic is under control.”

Being the first Women Crowdfunding platform in Malaysia, Hanafundme also hope to do their part by offering its platform to assist those affected by the pandemic by raising the necessary funds to stay afloat by encouraging small business owners, startups and freelancers to put up their campaigns on the platform.

Since the platform does not take any equity or offer loan money and unlike e-commerce platform that only sells products and services online, the platform allows the campaigners to share their story and reach out to their family, friends, customers and supporters to offer products or services in return of the funding support. Kind of like selling products and services in advance, where customers / supporters can redeem or receive the products or services later when the pandemic subsides.

To support this mission, the platform is currently open to all although initially it was created to support Girls or Women-owned start-ups, businesses, non-profits and side hustles raise funds to kick start or support innovative or impacting ideas, projects or missions by tapping on the Community’s support.

Hanafundme aspires to be one of the preferred women crowdfunding platform for enterprising and inspiring Women in Malaysia/ASEAN. The platform also supports the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to transform communities and the world, in particular the SDG pillars 5, 8, 9 and 10.

To keep up with the latest from Hanafundme, visit www.hanafundme.com or contact the hub at +603 2789 2470.

