“Hanap ng ibang trabaho? Arjo Atayde responds to Bato Dela Rosa: ‘Mauna ka’”

Arjo Atayde snapped after reading Bato Dela Rosa’s statement directed to ABS-CBN’s 11,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

Arjo Atayde did not mince his words when he responded to Senator Rolando ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa’s statement telling ABS-CBN employees to find new jobs amid the imminent risk of unemployment during a pandemic.

“Hanap ng ibang trabaho para mabuhay, magsumikap, may ibang paraan pa naman siguro para mabuhay tayo. Hanap ng ibang jobs,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa, who at that time made the said statement a day before the House panel decided on the denial of the ABS-CBN franchise, added that ABS-CBN employees aren’t the only ones affected by the decision of the government.

“Mahirap talaga, kahit na hindi ABS-CBN. Lahat tayo apektado. Hindi lang yung ABS-CBN employees. Kaya ‘pag mawalan ka ng trabaho ngayon, talagang mahirap. Ramdam natin yung hirap na yan,” he stated.

Quoting a report on Dela Rosa’s statement, Arjo tweeted: “Dada ng dada … Mauna ka.”

Dada ng dada.. mauna ka https://t.co/AJyMVgkQkA — Arjo Atayde (@AtaydeArjo) July 9, 2020

The 11,000 employees of ABS-CBN who are at risk of losing their jobs are not yet included in the over 100,000 workers the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported have lost jobs in the past six months due to COVID-19 health crisis.

Arjo Atayde, the son of actress Sylvia Sanchez, has been widely praised for his portrayals in various television and online shows such as Hanggang Kailan, The General’s Daughter, and the iWant original series Bagman.

The decision to deny ABS-CBN a broadcast franchise comes after twelve grueling Congressional hearings over the past two months.

ABS-CBN has stopped broadcast operations since May 5, 2020 following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Right now, ABS-CBN programs can be viewed on Kapamilya Channel which is available on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat, and other cable operators of the Philippine Cable Television Association (PCTA) across the country.