“Hand Signed” Copies of Bob Dylan’s New Book Revealed to be Auto-Forgeries

Simon & Schuster have issued an apology after purchasers of “hand-signed” copies of Bob Dylan’s book, The Philosophy of Modern Song, found that the signatures were in fact machine penned. The embarrassing admission comes after the publisher sold the special copies for USD$599 (approx AUD$900) with a letter of authenticity from former CEO of Simon & Schuster, Jonathan Karp.

The letter stated in bold, “This letter is confirmation that the book you hold has been hand signed by Bob Dylan.”

Simon & Schuster Offer Refunds After Dylan Autographs Uncovered as “Replicas”

The fraud was uncovered after purchasers of the book began to compare Dylan’s signatures online and found 17 different signature variations replicated through the 900 limited-edition signed copies. Simon & Schuster released a statement that said, “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form.”

Hats off to them for that amazing bit of corporate doublespeak. It prompts the koan-like question, “If a forgery is committed by a machine, is it still a forgery?”