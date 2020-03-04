Handheld introduces the NAUTIZ X41, a rugged enterprise tool for increased efficiency

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Handheld Group , a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X41, a rugged Android device built for mobile workers in logistics, warehousing, utilities, field service, public transportation, security and public safety. With its extreme ruggedness, 1D/2D scanner and a physical keypad, the Nautiz X41 enables efficient and reliable data collection in the toughest of work environments.

The multipurpose Nautiz X41 is a compact and light-weight rugged handheld designed for efficient field data collection and communication. Its IP65-rating means that it is watertight and fully dustproof.

“While many Android devices on the market do not come with a keypad, the Nautiz X41 offers 23 physical keys, including programmable function keys and a physical scan button for fast and efficient data entry,” says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. “And its choice of fast 1D scanner or 2D imager makes it a really reliable tool for all scan intensive applications.”

The ultra-rugged Nautiz X41 comes standard with:

A powerful 8-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage

Android 9.0 and Google GMS certification for full access all Google apps including Play Store and Google Maps

Integrated high-speed 1D laser or 2D imager with High Density (HD) optics

A physical 23-key keypad including programmable keys and dedicated scan button

Built-in GPS receiver for navigation using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou

4G/LTE Android phone functionality and high-speed data

NFC, BT 5.0 LE and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/r/ac

8-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash

A sunlight-readable, 4-inch capacitive display with Gorilla Glass, including rain and glove mode

IP65-rating, MIL-STD-810G tested and operating in temperatures of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

“Combining ultimate mobility, ruggedness and true field functionality this device is exactly what many of our customers have been asking for,” says Thomas Löfblad, CEO of Handheld Group. “The Nautiz X41 is feature packed and tough as nails.”

Software utilities and accessories

The Nautiz X41 comes with Handheld’s free mobile device management software. The MaxGo software suite both provides quick application of universal settings to multiple devices, and allows custom application access. Additionally, the Nautiz X41 offers a wide range of Handheld accessories built specifically to enhance enterprise functionality and work efficiency.

Availability

Nautiz X41 orders can be placed immediately for shipment in April.

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at www.handheldgroup.com .

