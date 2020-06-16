Hands Like Houses Drop New Single ‘Space’

Local rock favourites Hands Like Houses have finally made their return today (June 16th) with the release of their new single ‘Space’ accompanied by a new music video.

‘Space’ marks the band’s first single the release of their 2018 album Anon, which spawned tracks like ‘Overthinking’, ‘Monster’ and ‘Sick’.

“I think the song really captures that pressure we felt having to refine our raw ideas and work through our differences in taste and personality while recording,” Hands Like Houses frontman Trenton Woodley said of ‘Space’ in a press statement.

“It’s strange that that sense of emotional claustrophobia has fast-forwarded to this literal one with COVID-19. Since we tracked it, I haven’t actually read the lyrics written down until now and there’s a strange sense of deja vu, like I wrote them yesterday, with full knowledge of everything that’s happened in the last few months.”

“I wanted it to feel tired, not hopeless, worn out but not ready to give up just yet,” he continued.

“I didn’t want it to sound like I’d stopped trying. I wanted it to feel like coming out of a long silence, to say ‘please be patient. I can get this right. I just need a little faith, a little trust, and a little bit of space to get myself back together’.”

Watch the video for ‘Space’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]