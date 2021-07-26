Hang Lung Collaborates with Hyatt to Launch Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming at Spring City 66 Grand-Hyatt-Residences.jpg

HONG KONG SAR / KUNMING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 July 2021 – Hang Lung Properties today announced its collaboration with global hospitality group, Hyatt, to establish the first Grand Hyatt branded Residences for sale, in Kunming. Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming will be the most coveted address for the city’s discerning and affluent as it redefines the residential experience, meeting the aspirations of a new generation. The development is the first branded Residences project under the recently unveiled Hang Lung Residences portfolio, and will be an integral component of the Spring City 66 development, which spans luxury retail, grade A offices and the five-star Grand Hyatt hotel.

Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming will seamlessly connect to Spring City 66,

the only fully integrated mixed-use complex in Kunming

(Remarks: the photo is an artist’s impression for reference only)









Hang Lung Properties collaborates with Hyatt to launch Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming, the first branded Residences project under the Hang Lung Residences portfolio

(Remarks: the photo is an artist’s impression for reference only)

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with luxury hospitality company, Hyatt, and are confident Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming will be the gold standard of premium living in the city and, together with Grand Hyatt Kunming, provide the most comprehensive range of facilities and amenities. The launch of the branded Residences in Kunming forms an integral part of a nationwide rollout across the extensive network of our developments, which will strengthen Hang Lung’s position as a leading national commercial property developer. We will continue to excite our customers with our best-in-class offerings and customer-centric focus that strives for excellence in exceeding their aspirations.”

Mr. David Udell, Group President, Asia Pacific, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, said, “We are honored to collaborate with Hang Lung Properties, who share our focus on delivering high-end experiences and operational excellence. We are also privileged to be part of this ground-breaking project in the capital city of Yunnan province. Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming, together with Grand Hyatt Kunming, which will be a strategic addition to our luxury portfolio in China when it opens, will offer elevated living accommodation in this exciting and dynamic city.”

Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming are located in Panlong District, the central business and commercial hub of Kunming, and will seamlessly connect to Spring City 66, the only fully integrated mixed-use complex in Kunming. The Residences sit above the 332-room Grand Hyatt Kunming hotel, occupying the high zone of the 250-meter-tall building, featuring 254 apartments enjoying sweeping views across the city, including three immaculate penthouses, each with their own private terrace and swimming pool. Supported by Hyatt’s acclaimed hospitality and service standards and with Hang Lung’s meticulous attention to design, quality, and functionality, Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming are poised to become the premier residential address of choice in the city. The project is expected to be launched in the market in late 2022.

