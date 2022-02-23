“Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” Donates HKD 6 Million in Support of the Establishment of “Mobile Cabin Hospitals”HL Fund.jpg



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 23 February 2022 – Hang Lung Properties Limited (Stock Code: 00101) (“the Company” or “Hang Lung”), has announced a donation of HKD 6 million from the “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” to support the construction of the Hong Kong government’s “mobile cabin hospitals”, which will provide additional temporary treatment facilities to ensure timely medical care and to stem the spread of the virus in the community amid the current wave of infections.

(From left) Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties is presenting a HKD 6-million cheque to Mr. CHAN Kwok Ki, Eric, SBS, IDSM, JP, Director of the Chief Executive’s Office of the HKSAR Government, in support of the government’s construction of “mobile cabin hospitals”



Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “In these challenging times for the community, the ‘Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0’ is deploying its resources to provide targeted support for urgent pandemic countermeasures. We are strongly supportive to the government initiative of constructing ‘mobile cabin hospitals’ as we believe they will, upon completion, greatly alleviate pressure on the public healthcare system.”

As early as in 2020, Hang Lung first set up the “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund” and contributed a sum of RMB 6 million through the Relief Fund to finance the establishment of Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, and to support anti-pandemic efforts and the acquisition of medical equipment at the hospital.