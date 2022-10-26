Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program Kick-off Ceremony and Women Leadership Forum Successfully Held 　 Engaging Elite Women From Diverse Fields to Inspire Young Female TalentsPhoto-4.jpg

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 26 October 2022 – Initiated and organized by Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (“the Company” or “Hang Lung”), the “Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program” today held its kick-off ceremony and inaugural event – the Women Leadership Forum – jointly with the Xuhui District and Jing’an District Women’s Federation and YiShe in Shanghai. Close to 100 guests including government officials, Hang Lung executives, business partners, as well as Program mentors and students, gathered for in-depth discussion on the topics of women’s career development, leadership training and sustainable development.

Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, Hang Lung Properties; Ms. Li Ming, Vice President of the Shanghai Women’s Federation; Ms. Zhang Junli, Vice President of the Xuhui District Women’s Federation; Ms. Yao Yan, Vice President of the Jing’an District Women’s Federation; Mr. Patrick Pui, Liaison Coordination Officer, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; and Mr. Li Lei, Founder of YiShe, jointly inaugurated the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program cum Women Leadership Forum.

Mr. Derek Pang said in his speech, “The ‘Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program’ aims to collect all forces in society to promote talented young women’s development and create a compelling space that values diversity and inclusiveness. We are very grateful to those who have supported us and the program, to-date – government officials, elite women leaders from diverse industries, as well as Hang Lung’s tenants and business partners. We are also proud to see these female college students from across the country proactively participating in this program. The success of the program is very much vested in the joint effort of mentors and students. I hope that under the guidance of our program mentors, these 100 selected students will continue to make breakthroughs, lay a solid foundation for becoming future leaders, and create a bright future for themselves with these diverse development opportunities.”

Ms. Li Ming, Vice President of the Shanghai Women’s Federation, said, “Alongside social development, we are constantly expanding our horizons with new development possibilities, during which the power of women is being more recognized. The Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program empowers female university students to become future leaders, and is a powerful initiative to prepare them to take their place in the workplace and the world. We are so thankful to all sectors of society who have shown such care for the growth of the next generation of women and for community wellbeing. We hope their participation in community investment initiatives, like Hang Lung’s pioneering efforts in this Program, will actively support and promote the growth of young women to play a greater role in society.”

The Strength of Female Power

In the Women Leadership Forum, Ms. Liu Yanmei, Chief International Business Officer, UBS SDIC Fund Management Company Limited, shared her career development path and experiences as an outstanding female leader. Ms. Zhang Shujia, the third-generation inheritor of Traditional Chinese Dough Figurine art, enlightened students on the possibilities of diversified development by sharing her own experiences, inspiring students with courage to grow.

In the panel discussion session, Ms. Ma Junting, the first International Karate-do Referee of China; Ms. Lin Jun, Legal Head of DBS Bank (China) Ltd.; Ms. Tan Fang, Director of Family & Family Law Firm; and Ms. Li Zhimin, Vice-chairman of Juxin International Leasing Co., Ltd., focused on the “Awakening of Women’s Social Consciousness”. They discussed development opportunities for women in the modern era, and how young women can grow more consciously, inspiring them to explore their leadership potential and promote the sustainable development of society.

Outlook for a Diverse and Inclusive Future

Cui Yixuan from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Chen Xier from Fudan University spoke at the ceremony as student representatives. They shared insights into women’s power and leadership from the perspective of young women, and their expectations of the Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program.

At present, the power of women is an important component in all walks of life that cannot be ignored. It requires society to join together to drive high-quality development opportunities, especially for young women to unleash their full potential. The Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program has actively engaged the government, industry, and society in response to China’s national goals to support diverse development for women. Through mentorship, leadership training, community projects and internship opportunities, the 200 female university students participating in the first phase of the program will work together to build a sustainable future under the guidance of the 40 program mentors.

