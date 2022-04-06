Hang Lung Injects a Further RMB 3 Million into the “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” in Support of Pandemic Countermeasures on the MainlandHL2.jpg

HONG KONG SAR AND SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 6 April 2022 – The COVID-19 situation continues in many cities on the Mainland, making the pandemic countermeasures more challenging. Hang Lung Properties announced a further injection of RMB 3 million into the “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0” in support of anti-epidemic measures including the provision of health protection items and other daily necessities for Mainland cities most affected by COVID-19. Concrete relief measures include a donation of RMB 2 million to the Shanghai Charity Foundation, and targeted support to contain the spread of the virus in Jing’an and Xuhui Districts.

Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams pass on gestures of their heartfelt appreciation, expressed in the form of caring gift packs, to frontline pandemic fighters and community workers

Hang Lung is holding online interactive sessions for the children of frontline pandemic workers to enrich their lives with genuine care

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “We are closely monitoring the ongoing pandemic situation on the Mainland and actively supporting the government’s measures to further its “dynamic zero-COVID” policy in the battle against COVID-19, doing whatever we can to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the public. It is hoped that, with this new injection of funds into our ‘COVID-19 Relief Fund 2.0’, we can provide focused and targeted support to pandemic countermeasures on the Mainland.”

Since the establishment of the “Hang Lung COVID-19 Relief Fund” in 2020, together with the current donation, Hang Lung has been donating more than RMB 20 million and providing targeted support for urgent public pandemic countermeasures and for the most severely affected in our community across Hong Kong and the Mainland, including the disbursal of RMB 6 million for the establishment and operation of Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan in 2020, donation of HK$ 6 million for financing the HKSAR government’s operation of “mobile cabin hospitals” earlier this year, as well as providing health protection materials and daily necessities for frontline workers engaged in pandemic relief-related community services, underprivileged families, lone elderly, and so on, with the aim of easing their financial difficulties.

In addition, our local Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams continue to provide their unwavering support through ground-level community action. In the first quarter of 2022, the Volunteer Teams across Hang Lung’s Mainland projects took the initiative to express their warmest care and highest respect for frontline pandemic fighters. They have also been actively engaged in initiatives to support the most vulnerable in the community, giving of their time and energy to sincerely reach out to the needy through activities such as live online interactive sessions for the children of frontline pandemic workers, to promote physical and mental wellbeing.