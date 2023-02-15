Hang Lung Properties Achieves WELL Health-Safety Rating at 19 Properties Across Hong Kong and Mainland China HLLogo.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 February 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) is proud to announce that it has achieved the WELL Health-Safety Rating (WELL HSR) from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for 19 properties located in Hong Kong and eight cities in mainland China. The WELL HSR covers 80% of the total gross floor area of Hang Lung’s completed investment properties.





WELL HSR was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and consists of operational interventions that can be made to help mitigate its spread. As the world moves beyond the pandemic, the WELL HSR seal at Hang Lung’s properties remains a visible indication of confidence and trust that the Company has achieved third-party verification for evidence-based measures and best practices for health and safety.

Hang Lung received full scores in “Cleaning and Sanitization Procedures” and “Air and Water Quality Management” for all 19 properties amid the challenges of the pandemic, demonstrating its dedication to creating a healthy and safe environment for everyone who visits its properties.

In addition to the focus on customer wellbeing through the built environment, Hang Lung aims to sustain a healthy, inclusive and safe environment for its employees, customers and communities. Wellbeing is a broad concept that includes not only health and safety but also other positive attributes such as a sense of belonging, a sense of security, peace of mind, and feeling connected to the natural world. Achieving the WELL HSR also fulfils one of Hang Lung’s 25×25 Sustainability Targets. Hang Lung will continue its efforts to promote wellbeing in all aspects of its work.

Details of the 19 properties (malls/ office towers) that achieved the WELL HSR are as follows:

Property Mall Office Tower (OT) Standard Chartered Bank Building, Hong Kong / OT Plaza 66, Shanghai Mall OT1, OT2 Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai Mall OT Center 66, Wuxi Mall OT1, OT2 Palace 66, Shenyang Mall / Forum 66, Shenyang Mall OT Parc 66, Jinan Mall / Riverside 66, Tianjin Mall / Olympia 66, Dalian Mall / Spring City 66, Kunming Mall OT Heartland 66, Wuhan Mall OT

Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.