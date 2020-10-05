Hang Lung Properties Continues Partnership with MastercardCaption-1-7.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 October, 2020 – Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, we see a paradigm shift in all aspects of our daily lives, which inevitably extends to new operating models in terms of global consumptions and economies. The F&B and rental payment modules have both seen drastic changes with the prevalence of Internet and online platforms. Digital transformation allows us to take care of almost everything at the comfort of our homes. In view of this, Hang Lung Properties, once again, joins forces with Mastercard, the world’s leading digital payment technology company, as a continual effort of its year-long ONLife campaign. Following the tremendous success of the previous wellness, learning, and traveling initiatives, dining and living are in the spotlight this time around. ONLife allows customers to enjoy tiered benefits, with a streamlined process from getting your next scrumptious meal to paying rent on smartphones. The unparalleled convenience gives room for innovative ideas in everyday life.

Ms. Bella Chhoa (left), Director — Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, Ms. Helena Chen (right), Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, and Mr. Lawrence Lau, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KeyChain Pay announced the collaboration to allow tenants at Kornhill Apartments can settle their rents securely and conveniently with Mastercard through the KeyChain Pay mobile app.

Ms. Bella Chhoa (left), Director — Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, Ms. Helena Chen (right), Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard, and Ms. Jan Wong (middle) , Managing Director of OpenRice join forces to provide more promotional offers for customers who participate in “Takeaway Service” campaign, and to allow them to effortlessly select their favorite restaurants and enjoy great food at home through the OpenRice App.

Breakthrough in traditional means of rental payments; Enjoy cash rebates and exclusive rewards valued over HK$10,000

Kornhill Apartments, Hang Lung Properties’ largest serviced apartments located in Quarry Bay, has launched its collaboration with KeyChain Pay, a mobile rental payment platform. Introducing a brand-new rental experience, the collaboration ensures the living aspects of its tenants are well taken care of. From now to December 31, tenants can settle their rents securely and conveniently with Mastercard credit cards through the KeyChain Pay mobile app. This also means as low as 2% transaction fees and credit card rewards, on top of a complimentary goodie bag valued over HK$1,000. (This includes movie voucher from Grand Kornhill MCL Cinema, cash vouchers from ClubONE, and Sasa Cosmetics, as well as personal training courses offered by Waterfall Sports and Wellness.)

Meanwhile, Hang Lung Properties has also launched the new “Stay & Earn” exclusive rewards from now until December 31. New licensees of Kornhill Apartments with a one-year lease are entitled to 25% off their rents for specified rooms and suites and bring home an exclusive rewards valued over HK$10,000. (This includes a Nintendo Switch, HK$3,000 AEON shopping vouchers, a complimentary membership of Waterfall Sports and Wellness, a 50% discount on monthly parking at Kornhill Plaza car park and coupons for GOGOX van and truck hailing services.) The attractive offers await means quality services at tempting prices. Act fast – as all offers are on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

As Director — Leasing & Management of Hang Lung Properties, Bella Chhoa noted, “At Hang Lung Properties, we keep our fingers on the pulse of what people in Hong Kong need in their daily lives. This collaboration with KeyChain Pay brings us even closer to our community’s day-to-day routines. What Mastercard offers is a fuzz-free cashless payment experience for landlords and tenants, which is efficient, secure, and convenient.” She also added that this collaboration serves as a perfect exemplification of how Mastercard makes use of its leading edge in electronic payment technology and extensive digital footprint, to mark a significant leap of Hong Kong’s accelerated development as a smart city.

“We are beyond proud to be building a trusted bilateral platform for both landlords and tenants, where both parties can collect and settle rent payments with credit cards through KeyChain Pay App, using their smartphones or tablets. Our customers can now enjoy a pleasant, worry-free, and secure rental experience, on top of any credit card rewards. I strongly believe that we’re setting a new benchmark in the rental payment ecosystem and new standards of living, all thanks to our AI technology as well as the secure and swift payment network provided by Mastercard,” Founder and Chief Executive Officer of KeyChain Pay, Lawrence Lau remarked.

“Mastercard actively introduces various digital payment solutions to help consumers adapt to the new normal through a digitalized lifestyle. Mastercard also understands the pressure of handling rent payment via cash or traveling to the bank during this challenging period. The collaboration between Hang Lung Properties and KeyChain Pay gives consumers peace of mind when handling their daily life affairs, and allows them to enjoy a fast, safe and secure payment experience as well as minimize the risk of virus exposure from cash transactions,” Helena Chen, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Macau, Mastercard.

OpenRice offers instant cash rebates; Double up the offer on your next takeout

The outbreak has radically changed Hong Kong’s dining scene, with local patrons often taking second thoughts on dining in restaurants. What arises is the shift to takeouts instead. A total of seven Hang Lung Properties’ shopping malls, namely, Fashion Walk, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Peak Galleria, are collaborating with OpenRice to present the “Takeaway Service” campaign. Through the OpenRice App, customers can effortlessly select their favorite restaurants and enjoy great food curated by celebrated chefs at home. Simply enter the promotional code during checkout to receive discounts. Enjoy HK$10 discount on any takeaway orders of HK$80 or more, or HK$20 discount on orders of HK$120 or more. Tuesdays and Thursdays also see extra promotional offers when paid with Mastercard cards – HK30 off any orders of HK$80 or more, and HK$40 off any orders of HK$120 or more.

“Our partnership with OpenRice allows customers to savor their favorite cuisines efficiently and with greater convenience, satisfying their cravings for good food, with an even more holistic approach,” Bella added.

“The Covid-19 outbreak hits the F&B industry fast and hard. Restaurants in Hong Kong are facing unprecedented challenges. As a part of the F&B industry, OpenRice puts corporate responsibility into actions. We aim to launch flexible and strategic measures with a range of promotional offers. We are here to enhance different outlets’ digital presence, to facilitate their bounceback with more business opportunities to come, and to combat the situation together with Hong Kong,” echoed Jan Wong, Managing Director of OpenRice.

