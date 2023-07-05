Hang Lung Supports the Strive and Rise Programme Photo 3.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 July 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”) has actively responded to the Strive and Rise Programme launched by the Hong Kong SAR Government as a supporting organization. Recently, Hang Lung arranged job shadowing activities for mentees during a visit to Peak Galleria, accompanied by Hang Lung Strive and Rise mentors, to gain an in-depth understanding of the daily operations of the mall business and Hang Lung’s service philosophy of customer-centricity.

Mentees of the Strive and Rise Programme and mentors from the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team visit Peak Galleria to learn about the daily operations of the mall, providing mentees valuable insights into the world of work

Highlights of the job shadowing session included hands-on experience of AI technology in the form of a cleaning robot; learning about the use of marketing and promotional activities to enhance customer experience; and going on a treasure hunt using the Hang Lung Malls app. The day concluded with a visit to Monopoly Dreams Hong Kong™, a Monopoly-themed attraction, and Go Museum, an immersive light and shadow art exhibition venue, both of which are located at Peak Galleria.

Mentees of the Strive and Rise Programme partcipiate in a job shadowing activity to learn about the daily work of different departments

The mentees found the activity beneficial and thanked Hang Lung for the arrangement. Celia Wong, a mentor from Hang Lung Properties’ Development and Design Department, and Jessica Lam, a mentee, said the public seldom pays attention to the different positions of frontline staff in malls, and the job shadowing activity allowed them to understand the responsibilities of these positions. They were impressed by the variety of attentive services that Peak Galleria provides to customers – “The concierge does not only answer enquiries from visitors to the mall, but also provides information about touring the Peak to tourists and hikers, and wheelchairs, pet strollers, and rain gear to meet the needs of different customers. This enables us to gain insight into their ‘customer-centered’ service philosophy.”

Mentees of the Strive and Rise Programme and mentors from the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team visit Joy Fusion, a social enterprise under the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council, to learn how social enterprises promote social inclusion and help people in recovery to learn new skills and find jobs

Previously, mentees and mentors participated in a team-building activity at Joy Fusion, a social enterprise under the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council. With the opportunity to get to know each other better through games and informal interactions, participants also learned that in addition to providing training and employment opportunities to people in recovery, social enterprises such as Joy Fusion also aim to build self-confidence and promote social inclusion through their work with those in need.

The Strive and Rise Programme aims to support underprivileged junior secondary school students through a tripartite partnership between the government, the business sector and the community, to help them broaden their horizons, reinforce their self-confidence and develop a positive outlook on life. This is in line with the Hang Lung We Do It Well philosophy that drives the company’s community investment initiatives with an emphasis on nurturing local talent, fulfilling social responsibilities such as supporting the underprivileged, and promoting diversity and inclusion. As one of the supporting organizations of the Strive and Rise Programme, Hang Lung has invited 40 employees and their friends and relatives to serve as mentors who will participate in a one-year mentorship programme to share their life experiences with the mentees.

Committed to empowering the diversified development of the young generation and cultivating their leadership, Hang Lung launched the “Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program” in 2022, a nationwide community investment program that aims to unleash the potential and sharpen the competitive edge of young female university students. Since 2004, Hang Lung has also been the driving force behind the highly regarded biennial mathematics research competition for secondary school students in Hong Kong, the Hang Lung Mathematics Awards.

Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.