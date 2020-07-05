Hang Lung Young Architects Program Graduation Ceremony

HONG KONG, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hang Lung Properties is delighted to have hosted the Graduation Ceremony for this year’s Hang Lung Young Architects Program yesterday (July 4), bringing together over 300 students, school representatives, mentors and architect leaders for the online convocation and celebration of students’achievements. The winners of the “Sketch Your Sky” Creative Project, a key element of the program, were also announced during the ceremony. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Program switched a series of activities, including workshops, seminars, and walking tours, from offline to online, providing over 11,000 training hours to student participants.

Co-organized by Hang Lung Properties and social enterprise Walk in Hong Kong, the Hang Lung Young Architects Program imparted architectural knowledge and practical skills ranging from sketching and building physical models to 3D modelling to 330 secondary students from 66 schools. In the final stages of the course, teams of students were required to locate a plot of land and design a community learning space that would foster creativity and the sharing of knowledge while promoting sustainable development. The judging panel selected three winning teams: the Champions – Sing Yin Secondary School; first runners-up – Pui Ching Middle School, and second runners-up – St Stephen’s College.

Mr. CF Kwan, Director – Corporate Communications & Investor Relations of Hang Lung Properties said, “During this challenging time, we rapidly adopted new ways of teaching through diversified online channels, enabling students to continue to learn and interact, expand their horizons, and apply the knowledge and skills they acquired in a final competition.” Mr. Kwan noted that the way we study, work, and live has been greatly impacted by the “new normal”, and expressed his sincere hope that students would cherish their experience of learning and working together to shape a sustainable future for the community.

The team of champions from Sing Yin Secondary School named their winning design proposal, “Lively Learning, Vita Iucundum Yautong”. It envisaged a human-centric, practical, and nature-embracing learning space in Yau Tong, aiming to provide the community with a pleasant and comfortable environment in which to live, and to facilitate the long-term development of the district.

“Thanks to the program, my teammates and I were able to take a closer and deeper look at the unique architecture of Hong Kong, and learn architectural skills like 3D modelling and sketching through the workshops that were offered,” said Toto Chan, a Form 5 student and member of the Champion team. “More importantly, we have been able to see our city from a new perspective, and better understand the essence of a community – a platform for residents to build-up close connections, interact with each other, and learn from one another.”

A total of 15 leaders from the architecture sector and academia as well as senior management members from Hang Lung Properties took on the role of Program Advisors and participated in the judging process. In addition, more than 70 new-generation architects and university students joined the Program as architect leaders and mentors, providing guidance and support to the participants throughout the year. During the Graduation Ceremony, 10 Outstanding Mentors were recognized for their commitment and contribution to nurturing young talent.



Hang Lung Properties held the Graduation Ceremony of the Hang Lung Young Architects Program as a live webcast. Over 300 students and mentors joined the online ceremony to celebrate the achievements of our young architects.



The champion team in the “Sketch Your Sky” Creative Project, Sing Yin Secondary School, share their design concept with the audience and receive their prize during the live webcast.



Winning teams in the “Sketch Your Sky” Creative Project: (from left), the first runner-up, Pui Ching Middle School, the Champions, Sing Yin Secondary School, and the second runner-up, St Stephen’s College.

