Hang Lung’s Heartland 66 in Wuhan Wins Gold Award in “Best Mixed-used Development” Category at MIPIM Asia Awards 2022Photo-2.jpeg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 8 December 2022 – Hang Lung Properties is pleased to announce that Heartland 66, Wuhan, its first large-scale commercial development in central China, has won the Gold Award in the “Best Mixed-used Development” category at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2022 – the leading regional property awards known as the “Oscars of the Asia Pacific real estate world”. This affirms the company’s motto, We Do It Well, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Mr. Kenneth Chiu – Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (fourth left), Mr. Peter Leung, Director – Project Management (fifth right), other executives of Hang Lung Properties and Heartland 66 project’s design partners and consultant received the Gold Award in the “Best Mixed-used Development” category at the MIPIM Asia Awards 2022

Mr. Peter Leung, Director – Project Management of Hang Lung Properties, said, “We are honored to have received this international award. As Hang Lung’s first large-scale commercial development in central China, Heartland 66 has successfully become an urban landmark since its grand opening, leading the “Pulse of the City” in Wuhan with its excellence in design, innovation, and emphasis on sustainability. Adhering to our customer-centric service philosophy, Hang Lung takes the lead in the provision of high-end lifestyle experiences with a rich brand portfolio and an all-embracing offering to satisfy consumer demand and accomplish the company’s vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives.”

Heartland 66, Wuhan the first large-scale commercial development of Hang Lung Properties in central China, comprises of a world-class shopping mall, a Grade-A office tower, and three premium serviced residences, named Heartland Residences

After eight years of meticulous preparation, Heartland 66 comprises a world-class shopping mall, a 61-story Grade-A office tower, and three premium serviced residences, Heartland Residences. The architectural design of the project is inspired by the concept of the auspicious Ruyi knot, a symbol of good luck talisman from Chinese folklore symbolizing the blessings of peace, happiness, and good fortune all year round. The special presentation of the Ruyi Knot takes the form of an “infinity loop”, which is synonymous with circles of movement, organically connecting the shopping mall’s retail, catering, and entertainment zones and fully integrating the office tower and serviced residences. Heartland 66 offers customers a one-stop experience of shopping, leisure, and entertainment and will continue to empower the sustainable development of the consumer economy in Wuhan, Hubei, and beyond to Central China.

Heartland 66 has also attained Gold Level Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Core and Shell Development Certification issued by the U.S. Green Building Council. The project incorporated sustainability features into the initial design which later achieved remarkable practical results in green landscape design, energy saving and emission reduction, power consumption reduction for tenants, waste recycling, and other aspects, demonstrating Hang Lung’s determination in promoting the sustainability of the real estate industry.

