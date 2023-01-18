Hang Lung’s Two Shanghai Landmarks Achieve Top Ratings in Global Sustainable Building CertificationsPicture2.png

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18 January 2023 – Hang Lung Properties (the “Company” or “Hang Lung”, SEHK stock code: 00101) is pleased to announce its Shanghai landmarks, Plaza 66 and Grand Gateway 66, have reached new milestones receiving a Platinum certification by the U.S. Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) under the LEED V4.0 Existing Building: Operations and Maintenance (LEED V4.0 EB: O+M) rating system. In addition, Plaza 66 has also garnered the WELL V2 Core Platinum certification from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), making it mainland China’s first operating property and the largest commercial complex comprising both retail and office components to have attained platinum ratings for both certifications. note 1

Plaza 66 and Grand Gateway 66 have operated for over two decades in prime locations in Shanghai. Receiving these prestigious certifications for LEED V4.0 EB: O+M and WELL V2 Core is evidence of the Company’s dedicated and ongoing efforts to enhance the environmental, health and wellness performance of its properties.

Developed by USGBC, LEED is the most widely used green building rating in the world and an international symbol of excellence. The WELL Certification awarded by IWBI is the premier building standard focusing on enhancing occupants’ health and wellbeing through the buildings where they live and work.

Opened in 2001 and having completed an Asset Enhancement Initiative in 2017, Plaza 66, a leader and trend-setter in the high-end fashion and real estate industries in Shanghai, performed outstandingly in all parameters of LEED and WELL certifications ranging from energy performance and water management practices to indoor air quality and access to fitness and nourishment. Some key sustainability features include:

U.S. Energy Star rating of 95 (out of 100)

Sustainable consumables utilization rate of 66.9%

Waste diversion rate of 91.9% for daily consumables

Enhanced indoor air quality monitoring and HEPA level air filtering system

Clean, drinking water directly from a water purification system that has achieved WELL Water Standard, and that also avoids plastic waste from buying bottled water

Grand Gateway 66, the Company’s first large-scale commercial complex in mainland China, opened in 1999, comprises a mall, office towers and serviced apartments. Having completed a three-year large-scale Asset Enhancement Initiative in 2020, the project scored highly under LEED in areas of materials and resources, water efficiency, innovation and indoor environmental quality. Some of the building’s impressive green metrics include a 60.8% reduction in water usage, and a more than 85.8% waste diversion rate for daily consumables, which is 35.8% higher than the LEED baseline.

“Recognition from LEED and WELL are testament to our vision of creating compelling spaces that enrich lives. We continue to improve the environmental performance of our properties in support of our 2050 net-zero targets, and to enhance the health and wellbeing of our buildings for all of our stakeholders,” said Mr. Adriel Chan, Hang Lung Properties Vice Chair and Chair of Sustainability Steering Committee.

1. The information is based on the result announced on the LEED and WELL official websites as of January 15, 2023.

