Hang Seng Optimises Digital Business Banking Services To Help Enterprises Seize Opportunities In The Economic Reboundphoto-caption-one.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 July 2022 – Hang Seng Bank offers diversified commercial banking service solutions to meet the needs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) at different stages in Hong Kong. The global business environment changes rapidly under fluctuating pandemic situation and Hang Seng has been optimising digital business banking services to allow enterprises to maintain efficiency in a competitive market, while focusing on their business expansion. Hang Seng Commercial Banking introduced over 250 digital innovations and enhancements in the previous year. The number of customers using digital banking services has increased significantly by around 120%, while digital channel transactions have seen a double-digit growth.

Mr Donald Lam, Head of Commercial Banking of Hang Seng Bank said that as digitalisation is gaining popularity among SMEs, Hang Seng has stepped up its Digital Business Banking services to help customers handle their financial matters from anywhere at any time.

As part of Hang Seng Commercial Banking’s ongoing customer-centric initiatives, it has expanded its Remote Account Opening Service and launched online loan application platform with an e-Sign function. The enhanced service also supports companies that have a maximum of five ‘connected parties’, which frees customers from the need to visit a branch to carry out in-person signing to complete the account and loan application, enabling a truly online journey for both services which are essential to businessmen.

Mr Donald Lam, Head of Commercial Banking of Hang Seng Bank, said, “As digitalisation is gaining popularity among SMEs, Hang Seng has stepped up its digital business banking services for customers to better utilize their funds and resources and handle their business needs from anywhere at any time. To further promote digital business banking services and help customers expand their business, we have launched a series of limited time offers on digital business banking services and invited Mr Sham Kaki, a rising local actor, to perform humorous video pitches to bring the services to life. By leveraging Kaki’s young image and his personal entrepreneurial experience, the promotions hope to resonate with SMEs and show that Hang Seng has been striving to uplift their banking experience and wishes to enhance their efficiency to seize opportunities brought by the economic recovery.”

Mr Sham Kaki is one of Hang Seng Bank’s commercial customers. In the series of advertising specials, he acts to mimic a businessmen’s life in encountering various challenges when doing business. The videos also cover the four major pain points of the financial management of SMEs, including methods to collect payment and track remittance seamlessly, using cheque deposit services and managing the operating expenses. For details, please visit youtube.com/HangSengCommercialBanking.

Mr Sham Kaki said, “As a SME owner, we have to carry out everything ourselves and deal with all sort of matters. Therefore, an all-rounded e-Banking service really helps us a lot! Other than making payment easier, we can also check the remittances status instantly in real time manner, also, the seamless collection services help a lot in reducing the number of drop off rate across platforms and simplifies the procedures. I can now focus more on the development of performing arts and my company business at the same time.”

In addition to digital enhancement, Hang Seng combines innovation with human touch to provide customers with comprehensive and personalised banking service support through online and offline channels. Hang Seng offers a 24-hour service hotline and Live Chat for support. Online webinars are also held regularly to enhance customers’ experience of using “e- Banking” services, in which customers are able to enjoy both digital and the physical banking services.

Hang Seng’s diversified digital solutions, helping Commercial Banking customers to have their business LEVEL UP

From 13 July 2022 until 30 September 2022, Hang Seng launches a series of limited time offers on digital business banking services. Online transactions may save up to 55% in handling fees, and the offers are valued up to HKD36,888, assisting SMEs expand their business. Limited time offers include:

Account Opening Offers

Virtual+ Account Opening Offers 50% off account opening administrative fee

First 24-month fee waiver on Monthly Fee, without maintaining the Total Relationship Balance.

Other Limited Time Offers includes:

Digital Business Banking Services Limited Time Offers 24/7 instant cheque deposit using mobile phones Hang Seng launches first-in-market Mobile Cheque Deposit service in Hong Kong, which allows customers to deposit cheques from anywhere at any time via mobile phones, without physically visiting a branch. Since its launch in March this year, the service has been very popular with customers. Some customers reported that the service is time-saving and convenient, especially during the pandemic. Cheques can be easily deposited by capturing image via Hang Seng Business Mobile App at your fingertip. Successfully deposit 30 cheques or more within the Promotion Period via the Hang Seng Business Mobile App to join the lucky draw for a chance of winning a 6% p.a. HKD 1-week preferential new fund time deposit interest rate! SME all-rounded collection solution to seize opportunities of the Consumption Voucher Scheme The Consumption Voucher Scheme provides opportunities to merchants. The 2022 (Phase 2) Consumption Voucher Scheme will be issued on 7 August 2022. To embrace the opportunity of the consumer voucher, Hang Seng and QF Pay specially provide “SME All-rounded Collection Solution” and exclusive offers. Merchants do not need to purchase or use any extra payment collection device to complete transactions. Customers can simply scan QR Code or click Payment link to pay instantly. A variety of payment options are available to support varies e-wallets including FPS, WeChat Pay, ALIPAY HK and Tap & Go for seamless online payment collection to minimize the drop off rate. Exclusive offers for Hang Seng Commercial Customers provided by Hang Seng and QF Pay worth up to HKD19,000, including:

Discount on setup fee, transaction fee and annual fee (Up to HKD15,400)

HKD600 Cash Rebate for the first 300 customers who use Offline QR Code Collection to complete payment collection

HKD1,000 Cash Rebate for the first 300 customers who use Online Payment Link Collection to complete payment collection

Up to HKD300 handling fee rebate for the first 30 outward FPS transactions. Offline QR Code Collection Customers can get a limited-edition souvenir. Available while stock last. HKD Commercial World Mastercard Virtual Card Service Enhanced authorization control and streamline account reconciliation To allow customers to easily manage business expenses, Hang Seng Business World Mastercard introduced a virtual card service for “Business-to-Business (B2B)” payment transactions, such as e-commerce industry or SMEs that need to advertise on social platforms from time to time promoting their business. They can create virtual cards at any time through the online expense management platform, assign different card numbers and transaction limit for each project, and do not need to disclose physical card information during online transactions, making payments safer and smoother reconciliation! 50% off set up fee^ for Virtual Card Service

Successfully apply for Commercial World Mastercard to enjoy: – $400 Cash Dollar rebate

– 2-year annual fee waiver 2.8% unlimited rebate* for foreign currency online spending at the designated overseas registered merchants ^ The net set up fee for Virtual Card Service after 50% off is HKD2,500. * 2.8% rebate includes 2% cash rebate promotion, 0.4% rebate for all foreign currency online spending and 0.4% Cash Dollar rebate for every spending To borrow or not to borrow? Borrow only if you can repay! Real-time Progress of Remittance for extra convenience Customers can keep track of the real-time progress of inward and outward payments via “Inward Payment Tracker” or “Payment Tracker” of Hang Seng Business e-Banking or Hang Seng Business Mobile App. Customers are free from calling the hotline to enhance communication with business partners. Save up to 55% on the handling fee for outward remittances

Image Download: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1hxXcZ3YsbBonOM9_soqOZs0WIIXrIPbX

Hashtag: #HangSengBank

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.