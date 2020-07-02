“‘Hanggang sa huli’: Amid franchise woes, Moira Dela Torre offers emotional new song to ABS-CBN”

Moira Dela Torre penned an emotional song dedicated to her ABS-CBN family.

As embattled media giant ABS-CBN continues to face the Congress to fight for its franchise renewal, Moira Dela Torre hopes to bring inspiration to her fellow Kapamilyas as she penned an emotional song called “Hanggang Sa Huli.”

In a Facebook post, Moira, a devout Christian, said she knows that whatever ABS-CBN is going through, it’s all just part of what she described as a “hard season.” At the end of the day, Moira believes the Kapamilya network will be able to get through it.

“To my ABS-CBN family, as the seasons get harder and harder, I hope you remember that this is all it’s going to be — a hard season. Because at the end of the day, whatever other people might say about our family, this is always what we’re going to be — a family,” she said.

She added: “So along with all the families you have helped and all the lives you have touched, we want you to know we stand by you. Mahigpit na yakap. Nandito kami hanggang sa huli.”

Moira, through the song, reassured her ABS-CBN family that just like any other Kapamilyas around the world, she’s going to stick with her family until the end no matter what happens.

Watch the video below:

Moira Dela Torre is the singer behind the hit songs “Tagpuan,” “Paalam,” and “Tagu-Taguan,” among others.