Hannah Cameron Announces New Album ‘Holding Pattern’, Share New Single

Melbourne singer-songwriter Hannah Cameron has announced a new album. Holding Pattern will arrive on Friday, 22nd September and feature recent preview ‘Take the Blame’, 2020’s ‘Backsliding’ and new single ‘Smells Like Leaving’: a gorgeous slow burner accented by pedal steel guitar from Matt Dixon.

In a statement, Cameron said ‘Smells Like Leaving’ is “about the feeling of being broken-hearted on a different continent and the way that physical distance can magnify the experience of loneliness while also providing clarity in a way that few other things can. It’s kind of an interesting emotional tug of war.” The song arrives alongside a video made by Cameron, containing footage shot while on the road following a breakup. Watch that below. Pre-orders for Holding Pattern are available here.

Hannah Cameron – ‘Smells Like Leaving’

[embedded content]

“I think one of the strangest things about a relationship ending is that you no longer have that person with whom you share the mundane details of your day,” Cameron said of the accompanying video. “There are all of these small stories that never get told.”

Holding Pattern is Cameron’s third album, following 2015’s Blow My House Down and 2018’s I Lay Where You Lie. It was recorded with producer Matt Redlich in his Abbotsford studio along with Woodstock Studios. It was written largely on baritone guitar, as you can hear on ‘Smells Like Leaving’. The majority of the record was tracked live with Cameron and her longtime bandmates, drummer Leigh Fisher and bassist Luke Hodgson.

