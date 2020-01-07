Hannah Gadbsy, Wil Anderson & More To Perform At Bushfire Benefit Stand-Up Spectacular

CultureWritten by Emmy Mack on January 7, 2020

A huge bunch of your fav Aussie comedians are teaming up to fight fire with laughter, uniting for a stand-up spectacular to raise much-needed funds for bushfire relief.

Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson, Dave Hughes, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Joel Creasey, Cal Wilson, Nick Cody, Rhys Nicholson, Nazeem Hussain, Tom Ballard, Denise Scott, Frank Woodley and more will join forces for Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief, a one-night comedy gala at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

It’s happening on Monday, 20th January, with funds raised to go towards supporting bushfire-impacted communities across Victoria.

The Melbourne comedy community joins a long list of musicians and public figures both locally and internationally to raise funds to help out with the deadly bushfire disaster, including The Ghost Inside, P!nk, Tones And I, Kylie Minogue, Peking Duk, The OG Wiggles and loads more.

You can check out all the details of the Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief event, plus more ways you can donate to the bushfire crisis yourself, below.

Otherwise keep up to date with all of the latest fundraising events via our 2020 Bushfires Feed.

Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief Lineup

Hannah Gadsby

Wil Anderson

Dave Hughes

Judith Lucy

Tommy Little

Joel Creasey

Cal Wilson

Nick Cody

Rhys Nicholson

Nazeem Hussain

Tom Ballard

Denise Scott

Frank Woodley

+ More TBA

Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief

Tickets on sale now

Monday, 20th January

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.

Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.



Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.

Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.

Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.

Donate to WIRES here and the RSPCA Relief here.