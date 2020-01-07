Hannah Gadbsy, Wil Anderson & More To Perform At Bushfire Benefit Stand-Up Spectacular

CultureWritten by Emmy Mack on January 7, 2020
A huge bunch of your fav Aussie comedians are teaming up to fight fire with laughter, uniting for a stand-up spectacular to raise much-needed funds for bushfire relief.
Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson, Dave Hughes, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Joel Creasey, Cal Wilson, Nick Cody, Rhys Nicholson, Nazeem Hussain, Tom Ballard, Denise Scott, Frank Woodley and more will join forces for Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief, a one-night comedy gala at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.
It’s happening on Monday, 20th January, with funds raised to go towards supporting bushfire-impacted communities across Victoria.
The Melbourne comedy community joins a long list of musicians and public figures both locally and internationally to raise funds to help out with the deadly bushfire disaster, including The Ghost Inside, P!nk, Tones And I, Kylie Minogue, Peking Duk, The OG Wiggles and loads more.
You can check out all the details of the Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief event, plus more ways you can donate to the bushfire crisis yourself, below.
Otherwise keep up to date with all of the latest fundraising events via our 2020 Bushfires Feed.
Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief Lineup
Hannah Gadsby
Wil Anderson
Dave Hughes
Judith Lucy
Tommy Little
Joel Creasey
Cal Wilson
Nick Cody
Rhys Nicholson
Nazeem Hussain
Tom Ballard
Denise Scott
Frank Woodley
+ More TBA
Stand-Up For Bushfire Relief
Tickets on sale now
Monday, 20th January
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Donate to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery here.
Donate to the NSW Rural Fire Services here.
Donate to QLD Fire & Rescue here.
Donate to the Country Fire Association of Victoria here.
Donate to the South Australian Country Fire Service here.