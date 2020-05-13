Hanwha Helps the Fight Against COVID-19 by Providing Life Park, a Smart Training Institute in the City of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province in Korea, as a Treatment Center

SEOUL, South Korea, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hanwha is closely monitoring the COVID-19 global health crisis and implementing various measures to protect the health and safety of their employees and slow the spread of coronavirus by helping hard-hit communities.



Hanwha Life’s Life Park training institute

Given coronavirus’ unrelenting spread, the demand for hospital beds to treat COVID-19 patients is expected to remain high for the foreseeable future. Access to enough hospital beds and quarantine facilities is crucial.

Hanwha Life took the initiative in March by providing Life Park — a smart training institute in the city of Yongin, Gyeonggi Province in Korea — as a COVID-19 treatment center.

Hanwha’s Life Park provides 160 rooms for the treatment and quarantine of patients with mild symptoms from Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi Province. The facility is temporarily staffed by professional medical personnel dispatched from Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, which also provided medical equipment and services for the treatment and health management of those patients.

As a result, Life Park has become “Gyeonggi Province’s Life-Treatment Center” for patients, helping them recover and return to daily life. The company remains committed to the fight against COVID-19, supporting healthcare workers, whose bravery, hard work and dedication is truly inspiring.

Hanwha also has implemented a variety of measures to ensure employee safety and help prevent the spread of coronavirus at their offices. Masks and hand sanitizers are provided at each workplace to ensure personal hygiene, and thermal imaging cameras are installed at the entrances of office buildings to monitor visitors. Group events and trainings have been postponed, and unnecessary gatherings are also prohibited.

Hanwha businesses have joined the effort, implementing business practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and donating supplies and funds to support local communities and clients affected by the pandemic. Hanwha Corporation and Hanwha Solutions donated 150,000 masks to medical staff, children, the elderly, and low-income families in Daegu and Gyeongbuk – regions of Korea designated as coronavirus special management areas.

Hanwha Life’s branches in Korea are providing special support to customers impacted by coronavirus, giving an additional six months of coverage to customers who are due on insurance premiums and loan payments. Hanwha Galleria, meanwhile, is providing reduced lease fees for small and medium-sized retail partners and implemented a 21 billion KRW ($19 million USD) shared growth fund.

In addition to donations and support provided by Hanwha’s businesses, the employees are financially contributing to Korea’s COVID-19 response and making hygiene kits to help slow the spread of the virus. Hanwha Total Petrochemical donated 100 million KRW ($82,000 USD) in quarantine supplies through the “1% Sharing Fund” established jointly by employees and the company. Upon hearing that local communities were experiencing supply shortages and vulnerable groups were at risk, employees donated 0.5% of their salaries voluntarily and company provided an additional 0.5% in matching grant funds.

Hanwha Aerospace made hygiene kits that were delivered to low-income communities and vulnerable people around its flagship plant in Changwon, Korea. These kits – containing anti-bacterial soap, hand sanitizer, and cloth masks – have additional personal meaning for Hanwha Aerospace because they were assembled by employees and their families at home.

Hanwha will continue to find ways to support the employees, partners and communities affected by the current situation committing to carrying out cooperative measures that will help provide solutions to this global crisis.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200513/2802715-1?lang=0