“‘Happy ang puso ko’: Sam Milby thankful for love life and job amid pandemic”

Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, Sam Milby remains thankful because of the blessings that came to his life.

“Ayaw ko maging insensitive siyempre, my heart goes out sa mga tao, sa buong mundo nitong pandemya… I just feel so blessed to have work and to be comfortable pa rin sa buhay,” he said in an interview in Magandang Buhay on Tuesday, November 10.

Sam remarked that he feels blessed because of the people in his life right now.

“I’m so blessed. First off, happy ang puso ko. I’m blessed sa love life definitely,” he said.

It can be recalled that Sam confirmed a few months ago that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is his girlfriend.

He remarked that he also considers his friends, sister, and his churchmates as his greatest blessings.

“I’m also blessed sa mga tao sa paligid ko. I have great friends and I just learned to appreciate more during this pandemic. I’m grateful to have people in my life even my sister, yung pamangkin ko, church friends ko,” he shared.

However, Sam relayed that he has been saddened by the fact that he is far from his family right now, especially from his 86-year-old dad.

“My dad kaka-86 pa lang niya. So I’ve been so worried, I’m lucky na kung saan sila sa Ohio, it’s a rural area hindi masyadong maraming tao but of course ‘yung worry na my dad he’s a bit older na… I can’t go home to see them, so medyo mahirap,” he stated.

He admitted that he has been worried as well about the stability of his career.

“Not only the challenge of being away sa loved ones ko but the uncertainty of your future. Aaminin natin na this job is not stable,” he confessed.

The actor added. “Ako 36 na ako, hindi ko alam kung ilang years pa ako sa showbiz and you don’t know in the next few years paano ang trabaho hindi ba? So that fear of paano na ang future ko. But that’s also why with this project Ang sa Iyo ay Akin I’m just so grateful.”

Sam is currently starring in the ABS-CBN teleserye Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin alongside Iza Calzado, Jodi Sta. Maria, and Maricel Soriano, among others.

He also recently became a voice actor of the Pinoy adult animated movie Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story.

When asked if who are the people he turns to whenever he feels worried, Sam replied, “Well love life ko. Siya ang una na kakausapin ko. My sister is always been there, and ‘yung mga church friends ko.”