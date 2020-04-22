“HAPPY AT 30: Gretchen Ho shares her birthday thoughts: ‘Living a life of purpose’”

‘Umagang Kay Ganda’ host Gretchen Ho shares her childhood birthday photos on her 30th birthday.

Aside from sharing some throwback photos from one of her early childhood birthday celebrations with family, Gretchen Ho also shared her thoughts about turning 30 years old while in home quarantine on her website.

She wrote,

“Just about to read all of your greetings and reply to messages.. THANK YOU EVERYONE! I am touched & overwhelmed I may be 30, but I’ll always be a kid at heart. :)”

On www.WomenInAction.com , the pretty host shared her birthday thoughts in the entry, “COVID19: My Birthday Eve.”

She wrote,

“Clear blue skies..

The blowing of the wind..

The rustling of leaves..

With a cup of coffee in hand.. I smile 🙂

Seems like the weather is good today.

I haven’t taken this much time off from work, enough to be noticing all the small details and be able to sink in the silence comfortably. I think the last time I did this was in high school.

Today is the eve of my birthday and I can’t help but feel strange. This wasn’t how I envisioned celebrating my 30th. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be in quarantine. I guess that’s how I feel most days. I’m still in disbelief.

I was planning for my 30th birthday to be a little bit more special. I’m not a fan of throwing birthday parties, but I do like celebrating milestones. The past 3 years, I’ve been celebrating my birthdays abroad. I wanted this year to be different. I guess I got my wish.

I’ve already donated the money I was supposed to put into my birthday party into various fundraisers. I know, however, that the “helping” must not end there. It must go on and on and on, and we must all help, in whatever way we can, until this war is over.

So, this website is my dedication to the world. In light of COVID19, may we share our stories with each other: stories of hope, togetherness, love, generosity, and even of despair. We may be “physically distant” from each other, but we won’t let the virus get to our spirits.

What a way to celebrate my 30th. Living a life of purpose :)”