“HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Kim Chiu celebrates her 30th at home”

Imagine if you had to hold your birthday during the enhanced community quarantine. For Chinita Princess Kim Chiu, celebrating another year in her life amid the COVID-19 does not make it any less meaningful. As she turned 30 on April 19, the actress says she has a lot to be grateful for.

After the van shooting incident involving her, that shocked the nation last March 4, Kim considers this her second life. Now, she spreads more hope and positivity, by making DIY face shields for the frontliners and sending food packs to selected barangays affected by the pandemic.

Because of her kind heart, the people closest to her believe that Kim deserves nothing but the best on her birthday, and they made sure to remind her how precious she is.