Happy Chinese New Year of the Tiger! Give Gift Boutique Launched CNY Gift Hampers and FlowersCNY-EN.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 January 2022 – The Year of the Tiger is coming! Give Gift Boutique launched the new collection of Chinese New Year gift hampers and flowers, accepting individual reservations and business bulk orders with professional delivery. A lot of employees are working from home because of the pandemic and many enterprises canceled annual dinner too. To meet the need of giving gifts to employees before the Spring Festival, GGB provides home delivery service throughout Hong Kong to send holiday greetings on time.

Seasonal Fruits Baskets

With a variety of nutrients, fresh fruits has always been one of the most popular gifts. Give Gift Boutique designed Chinese New Year fruit baskets with fresh imported fruits meaning good luck in Chinese culture because Chinese New Year gifts centre around good fortune and ensuring prosperity and that’s where names, colors and numbers become very important. For example, apple means “stay safe”, citrus sounds like “good luck” and dragon fruit means “good luck and good health”. GGB CNY fruit basket is a perfect choice for clients, employees, relatives and friends to present your sincere New Year’s greetings. GGB provides home delivery service in Hong Kong and bulk ordered gifts will be delivered separately to different addresses.

CNY Fruit Hamper N10

1. Chinese New Year 10 types of business Fruit (about 17-19pcs)(weight about 7KG/15LB)

a. Japanese strawberry/ large korean strawberry

b. Japanese Aomori apple

c. Korean crystal pear

d. pomelo

e. dragon fruit

f. sunkist orange

g. Fuji apple

h. crystal pear

i. tangerine/Pomegranate

j. Kiwi fruit in box/ grape

2. CNY Gift Box with lid in golden

Price: $565 HKD

CNY Gift Hamper R62

1. Chinese New Year Fruit Collection(about 12-18pcs)(weight about 5KG/11LB)

a. Japanese Aomori Apple

b. USA red grape 1 lbl/imported fruit in box

c. Pomelo

d. Dragon fruit

e. Fuji Apple

f. Peach/Pear

g. Kiwi fruit

h. Guava/ Nectarine

2. V shape Tall man-made leather hamper-large

Price: $458 HKD

CNY Fruit Hamper N11

1. Chinese New Year Fruit Collection(about 25-27pcs)(weight about 8KG/17LB)

a. Japanese strawberry gift box

b. Japanese greenhouse tangerine/ Japan imported fruit

c. Japanese Aomori apple

d. Korean crystal pear

e. blueberry/imported fruit in box

f. Colombian golden berry/imported fruit in box

g. grapes/imported fruit in box

h. pomelo

i. Wax-apple/nectarine

j. dragon fruit

k. Sunkist orange

l. Fuji apple

m. crystal pear

n. Kiwi fruit in box

o. tangerine

2. Red color man-made leather hamper

Price: $978 HKD

New Year Food Hampers

During the Chinese New Year, people visit relatives and friends for New Year’s greetings when snacks and drinks are not to be ignored. GGB CNY food hampers include high-quality snacks, traditional Chinese food and imported wine. Traditional Hong Kong snacks like dragon beard candies and walnut cookies are healthy and tasty and natural organic foods will do good to children’s health too, such as nuts, dried fruits and honey.

CNY Gift Hamper C15

1. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

2. KEEWAH assorted fruit shortcakes gift box (Random Flavor)/Days Gone By Beard Candy Large Gift Box

3. KeeWah Hand Made Nut Candies (Random flavor)/ Days Gone By Hand Make Nougat Gift Box

4. Lindt Lindor / French Truffles Chocolate

5. Tung Fong Hung / England, M5 Tea Adventure

6. Hong Kong Dragon Beard Candy Large Gift Box

7. TaiPan gift box / Import Pastry

8. Jacquot Chocolate Noisette / Melbon, Belgium, Delicious Pralines Chocolate

9. CNY Gift Box with lid (in red or golden color)

Price: $655 HKD

CNY Gift Hamper N16

1. Marques de Gelida / Import Sparkling CAVA

2. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

3. Agnes B Delices Chocolate gift set / HK Peninsula Hotel gift box

4. Godiva , Belgium, Assorted Chocolates gift box / European premium Cookies or chocolate gift box

5. Godiva, Belgium, Chocoiste chocolate beans 57g / Godiva G Cube chocolate

6. HK Peninsula Hotel Walnut Cookies / gift set

7. Jenny Bakery Cookies HK

8. Days Gone By Nougat large CNY gift box / Assorted Biscuits Gift Box

9. Spain Almondeli Nuts / Master Wan Sugar Coated Pecan (Special Version)

10. Bliss, Organic Dried Fruits / El Almendro Cubits Nuts Box Set

11. Wah Fong Tea Gift Leather Box for hotels/ Premium import Tea gift box

12. Kobe Fugetsudo Masterpiece of Sweets Wakashi / Days Gone By Candy large gift box

13. Hong Kong Kee Wah, Traditional Pear Biscuits in mini gift tin

14. KeeWah Hand Made Nut Candies (Random flavor)/Day Gone By Hand Make Nougat Gift Box

15. Hong Kong Dragon Beard Candy Large Gift Box

16. Red color man-made leather hamper(the style may vary)

Price: $1735 HKD

Chinese Dried Seafood (Hoimei) Gift Hampers

Eating plays an important role on celebrating CNY. GGB launched the “Chinese New Year Dried Seafood Gift Hamper” series as these nutritious food symbolize abundance and the good fortune of having plenty to eat and are perfect to make a wonderful New Year’s Eve feast.

CNY Gift Hamper R81

1. On Kee Abalone / NOURISH RICHE uperior Fish maw box set

2. On Kee, Hong Kong, dried sea cucumber (8 tael) / Dragon Bird’s Nest Cup (1 tael)

3. On Kee, Hong Kong, Scallop (8 tael)

4. On Kee, Hong Kong, Japanese Premium Dried Oysters (8 tael)/On Kee Premium Preserved Sausages

5. Tung Fong Hung, Hong Kong, Dried mushroom (8 tael) / Imperial Bird’s Nest Selected Natural dried Mushroom Gift Box

6. Tung Fong Hung/On Kee, Hong Kong, Fish maw (2 tael)

7. Tung Fong Hung/On Kee, Hong Kong, Sliced Conch (8 tael)

8. Tung Fong Hung, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)/On Kee, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)

9. Red color man-made leather hamper(the style may vary)

Price: $2575 HKD

Premium Dried Seafood Gift Basket R96

1. France Chateau Campot Lafont AOC / France Bordeaux AOC Wine

2. Tung Fong Hong / On Kee shark’s fin gift box

3. Tung Fong Hung, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)/On Kee, Hong Kong, Fat Choi (1 tael)

4. Wai Yuen Tong, Hong Kong, Topshell Slices with Abalone Sauce /On Kee Premium Liver Sausages

5. Korean ginseng tea wooden box / Wah Fong Tea Gift Leather Box for hotels

6. NOURISH RICHE superior Fish maw in jar / NOURISH RICHE uperior Fish maw box set

7. Tall man-made leather hamper with Handle (Red)

Price: $878 HKD

Chinese New Year Flowers and Tangerine Trees

It’s customary to purchase flowers before Chinese New Year for decoration and good luck. 2022 Give Gift Boutique CNY floral products are available on Jan 1st – 31st. Please notice that the bloom duration of each type of floral products varies and place your order in advance.

CNY florist Deco DP09

1. Jasminum nudiflorum

2. Nipplefruit

3. Carnation

4. Yellow Dancing Lady Orchid

5. Horse tail grass

6. Matching greens

Price: $1475 HKD

New Year Citrus Plant NY03

New year citrus plant with traditional new year accessories in a golden planter.

Price: $798 HKD

CNY Orchids X6 PL06

Arrangement of 6 stems of orchid, and a stylish displayed.

Price: $1615 HKD

Chinese New Year Style Decoration

For festive atmosphere, GGB design team created CNY products with decorative firecrackers, auspicious knots, gold ingots and so on. What’s more, the hampers are eco-friendly and can be used for storage too.

