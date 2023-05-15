Happy Mondays Add Second Melbourne Show to 2023 Australian Tour

English outfit Happy Mondays have added a second Melbourne date to their upcoming Australian tour. The Madchester pioneers now play a second show at The Forum on Sunday, 22nd October, before heading across Adelaide and then finishing up in Perth on Friday, 25th October.

The tour – billed as the Twenty Four Hour Party People – Greatest Hits Tour – is the group’s first trip to Australia since 2019, and it’ll be the first since the death of the band’s bassist Paul Ryder. Ryder died in July 2022 at the age of 58.

Happy Mondays: ‘Step On’

[embedded content]

“We’re thrilled to be heading back to Australia,” frontman Shaun Ryder said in a statement. “The fans there have always shown us so much love, and we can’t wait to give them a show they’ll never forget.”

Happy Mondays remain one of the most influential acts of the 80s and 90s, with a string of huge hits like ‘Step On’, ‘Kinky Afro’, and ‘Loose Fit’. See all the dates and details of their tour below.

Happy Mondays 2023 Australian Tour

Thursday, 19th October – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, 20th October – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, 21st October – Forum, Melbourne SOLD OUT

Sunday, 22nd October – Forum, Melbourne NEW SHOW

Tuesday, 24th October – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 25th October – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Tickets are on sale now.

