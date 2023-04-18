Happy Paw Ark Announces New Dog Day Tour Experience in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Happy Paw Ark, a team of accredited dog trainers who share a passion for responsible dog breeding and puppy adoption, is excited to announce the launch of their latest offering – the Dog Day Tour Experience in Singapore.

The Dog Day Tour aims to offer a fun and unique experience for dog enthusiasts who wish to provide their pet dogs with a stress-free and enjoyable experience. Unlike dog parks, where dogs may run into other dogs who are at risk of diseases and/or are poorly trained and socialized, Happy Paw Ark’s Dog Day Tour provides a controlled environment where dogs can play and interact with other dogs in a safe and healthy way.

“We are delighted to offer this new Dog Day Tour experience to dog owners in Singapore,” said Daryle, founder of Happy Paw Ark. “We understand the importance of socialization and exercise for dogs, and the greater need of creating a safe environment to facilitate this. We believe that this tour will provide a fun-filled day out for both dogs and their owners.”

The Dog Day Tour includes a visit to some of Singapore’s most beautiful parks and dog-friendly areas, along with a range of exciting activities for dogs, such as agility training and games. The tour also includes a professional photo shoot of the dogs, ensuring that owners have lasting memories of their special day out.

Happy Paw Ark’s accredited dog trainers ensure that all dogs in the Dog Day Tour are well-trained and socialized, reducing the risk of dog-on-dog or dog-on-human bite cases. Additionally, the dogs in the Dog Day Tour are in a controlled environment, which takes into consideration breed-specific characteristics, unlike the utilitarian designs of dog parks, which do not segregate for large and small breeds.

The Dog Day Tour is available to all dog breeds, ages, and sizes, starting at $50 per dog. For more information on Happy Paw Ark and their Dog Day Tour experience, you may visit https://paw-ark.com/product/dog-day-tour-singapore/.

About Happy Paw Ark

Happy Paw Ark is a team of accredited dog trainers who share a passion for responsible dog breeding and puppy ownership. The team is committed to providing bespoke and personalized services including puppy sourcing, matching, and delivery, along with a range of scientifically backed training programs for dogs of all ages.