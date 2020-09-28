Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast Turns 2

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast celebrates its 2nd Anniversary with 5 shining new stars certification, and a generous offer with the highest hygienic protocols that will ensure a SAFE + SOUND stay for Malaysians.



Deluxe Room



Facade Shot

Since opening, the hotel has hosted both stays and visits by several dignitaries, including the Sultan of Johor and the Prime Minister of Malaysia to name a few. The hotel has also received its 5-star certification by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia.

“Despite the challenging times, the team has done a tremendous job in prioritizing the safety and health of our guests through Hard Rock International’s SAFE + SOUND program, and I am incredibly proud to stand with the team for our 2nd anniversary celebration,” said Jack Tan, acting General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast.

The SAFE + SOUND program was developed by a team of hospitality and gaming experts in collaboration with worldwide health and sanitation specialists, such as Ecolab and National Sanitation Foundation (NSF). Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast implemented the program when the hotel reopened after the Movement Control Order ended, to give reassurance and trust in providing a safe environment for guests. Some key elements of the SAFE + SOUND program include temperature checks, social distancing, increased cleaning and more.

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast is giving 100 customers a FREE limited–edition 2nd Anniversary Pin worth RM110 when they book direct at hardrockhotels.com/desaru-coast. Enjoy 20% off in-stay spending and more. Terms & conditions apply.

For more information, visit hardrockhotels.com/desaru-coast.

