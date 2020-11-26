Hard Rock International Appoints Murray L. Aitken General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hard Rock International appoints Murray L. Aitken as new General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel® Desaru Coast. Boasting 30 years of experience, Murray will be leading and developing a robust team, driving strategies and implementing programs that prioritize guests’ health and safety during their stay.



Murray L. Aitken – General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast

“Murray’s appointment comes at a significant period where the hospitality landscape is rapidly evolving in unprecedented ways,” said Dale Hipsh, Senior Vice President of Hard Rock Hotels. “His skill set and wealth of experience will be a tremendous benefit to the property in sustaining focus on the health and safety of our guests and leading the hotel into its second phase of operations.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of this exciting journey and to connect with our loyal guests and team members,” said Murray L. Aitken, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast. “The opening of this incredible hotel was a success story. I look forward to building further on the team’s accomplishments, and placing an added emphasis on enforcing our SAFE + SOUND program, to keep our guests safe and comfortable during these times.”

In his previous role with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Murray played an integral role in opening the company’s first-ever luxury urban properties in Singapore’s vibrant Chinatown. Murray’s career also includes running his own hospitality consulting and advisory company, as well as leadership roles with various luxury hotel groups around the world.

Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast boasts a range of stylish accommodations with music-inspired amenities. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/desaru-coast. For more information about the Hard Rock brand, please visit www.hardrock.com.

