“‘Hard work always pays off’: Eric ‘Eruption’ Tai debuts on American television”

Eric ‘Eruption’ Tai proudly took to Instagram to reveal his American television debut via the Christian Kane-starrer crime-drama Almost Paradise.

Sharing action-packed behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the ABS-CBN International Production line-produced series on Instagram, he wrote: “Making my debut on American TV. Today is the day!”

He went on: “I’m so humbled & thankful for this rare & wicked experience to work with this production team spearheaded by American-Filipino Dean Devlin with Christian Kane & my homegirl Samantha Del Rosario & Kuys Art Acuna at the actors’ helm! Here we go! Almost Paradise na! And yes, hard work always pays off!”

Almost Paradise follows the story of Alex Walker, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) undercover agent who, after being diagnosed with life-threatening hypertension, was forced into early retirement. Wanting to live a peaceful life, he soon decides to go to an island far away. But he soon faces another challenge as he ends up clashing with criminals, putting his life in grave danger.

The series stars American actor Christian Kane and Filipina actress Samantha Richelle.

Meanwhile, other Filipino actors who are part of the film include Arthur Acuña, Ces Quesada, Angeli Bayani, and Nonie Buencamino.

Almost Paradise, a co-production between ABS-CBN and the Dean Devlin-owned Electric Entertainment, airs via US cable channel WGN America.

As of this writing, ABS-CBN has yet to announce when Almost Paradise will be shown in the Philippines.