Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet Lead Ultra Australia’s 2023 Phase 1 Lineup

The 2023 edition of Ultra Australia has unveiled the first details of its upcoming event, announcing its Phase 1 lineup this morning. The festival will be taking place Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain in Melbourne on Saturday, 15th April, 2023

Leading the charge for the festival’s Phase 1 lineup is Dutch DJ Hardwell, who makes his first appearance on Australian shores since 2014. Just four years after his last visit to the country, the globally-acclaimed DJ announced a hiatus from live performances, ultimately making his long-awaited comeback earlier this year.

Ultra Australia has announced Phase 1 of its 2023 lineup

[embedded content]

Elsewhere, the lineup also features Italian techno DJ Deborah De Luca, Dutch hardstyle duo Sub Zero Project, and English producer Darren Styles. The bill also sees some local talent making an appearance, with Sydney genre-shifter Timmy Trumpet also joining festivities.

The 2023 edition of Ultra Australia will be the second in a row to be confined to Melbourne alone. Launching in 2018, the festival expanded to Sydney in 2019, before a COVID-necessitated year off in 2020 saw it relaunch in 2021 as a Victorian-only affair.

The festival will also be taking place as part of the recently-expanded Live At The Bowl celebrations, which see a number of local and international acts performing as part of a months-long series of events at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl early next year.

Ultra Australia 2023 Phase 1 Lineup

Darren Styles

Deborah De Luca

Hardwell

Sub Zero Project

Timmy Trumpet

Date & Venue

Saturday, 15th April, 2023 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl & Kings Domain, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

