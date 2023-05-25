HARRY POTTER: THE EXHIBITION WILL CELEBRATE ITS ASIA PACIFIC PREMIERE AT THE LONDONER MACAO LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Join the waitlist today to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

MACAO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and EMC Presents, have announced Harry Potter™: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, will host its Asia Pacific premiere at The Londoner Macao in December 2023. Be among the first to learn about this experience and join the waitlist today at https://www.londonermacao.com/macau-events-shows/harry-potter-exhibition.html.



Harry Potter: The Exhibition

“Harry Potter: The Exhibition extends the storytelling for all fans of Wizarding World, giving them a rare opportunity to go behind-the-scenes and celebrate some of their favorite moments, characters, settings, and beasts from our beloved franchise,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. We are delighted to be bringing the world tour to Asia and our fans in Macao.”

Tom Zaller, President and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, said: “Following record-breaking attendance around the globe, we’re excited for visitors of Macao to join us in celebrating this unique exhibition that is packed with original props and costumes, immersive environments, and magical media moments. Tickets will go on sale later this year, so stay tuned to our official channels for more information.”

Harry Potter™: The Exhibition takes visitors of all ages on a one-of-a-kind journey through the entire Wizarding World, using best-in-class immersive design and technology to celebrate some of the most iconic moments from the beloved books and films of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. Upon entry, everyone is given an exhibition wristband to enhance their personalized experience. As visitors explore each gallery, their interactions are captured using the RFID wristbands then delivering their unique experiences to their visitor profile.

Visitors of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition can practice their Quidditch™ skills, brew a potion, pot a Mandrake, earn points for your Hogwarts™ house and more, all while learning behind-the-scenes filmmaking magic. It celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen from the films and stories of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts™, as well as the wonders of the expanded Wizarding World, including the costumes, props, and imagery from the Tony® award-winning Broadway production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Guests can experience the beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades, getting an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd., said: “We are thrilled to welcome the global phenomenon of Harry Potter: The Exhibition to The Londoner Macao. We are delighted to be the first tour stop in Asia for this spellbinding global tour which contributes to our diverse portfolio of non-gaming offerings and echoes the Macao Government Tourism Office’s ‘tourism+ entertainment’ cross-sector integration initiative.”

The immersive record-breaking exhibition premiered at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, PA and has welcomed over a million visitors and fans of the Wizarding World. It is currently showing in Paris and in New York.

Exhibition Gallery Highlights:

From Page to Screen Gallery showcases a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle Gallery features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder’s Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall Gallery is a space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments in its iconic architecture.

The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the Hogwarts house they select during their pre-registration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this gallery will enable visitors to experience all the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid’s Hut and The Forbidden Forest offer an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid’s Hut.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition merchandise will be available in the onsite retail shop for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including fan-favorite Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as merchandise not available at any other Wizarding World experience.

About Wizarding World: In the years since Harry Potter™ was whisked from King’s Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world’s best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands), insightful exhibitions, as well as a forthcoming Harry Potter TV series.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Discovery Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGTE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by the Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. With best-in-class partners, WBDGTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

About Imagine Exhibitions:

Atlanta-based world leader in narrative-driven, immersive theatrical design, story-telling, and immersive experiences, Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. creates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagines’ team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design experiences and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company’s custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever it is presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc. is a global pioneer in traveling entertainment, responsible for many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Harry Potter: The Exhibition, Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Imagine Exhibitions is currently presenting more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues, along with creating and implementing permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, entertainment properties, and food and beverage experiences. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

About The Londoner ® Macao

The Londoner® Macao is an integrated resort that invites visitors on a journey through the best of British history and culture. It incorporates five celebrated hotel brands – the new The Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court, alongside existing Conrad Macao, Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao. The Londoner Macao will present visitors to Cotai with an expanded offering of affordable luxury available nowhere else in Macao, with over 6,000 hotel rooms and suites, and 1.2 million square feet (111,000 square metres) of retail, entertainment, dining and meetings and convention space. With over 150 retail outlets, Shoppes at Londoner joins Shoppes at Venetian and Shoppes at Four Seasons, alongside Shoppes at Parisian. Together they offer a selection of approximately 850 luxury duty free stores – the most in any one single location in Macao. With three spas, four health clubs and over 365,000 square feet (34,000 square metres) of uniquely themed gaming space, The Londoner Macao provides a new level of luxury and accessibility to the Cotai Strip.

About EMC Presents

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion. Michael Cohl’s career spans over 45 years as a Producer and Promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with the world’s most recognized artists including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra and many more. Michael’s strategies are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Besides his storied history in the music industry, Cohl has promoted multiple successful exhibitions including the original King Tut exhibit, “John Lennon: The New York City Years”, Bodies: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains. Cohl, previously the chairman of Live Nation, was inducted into the Canadian Rock n Roll/ Music Hall of Fame and has received a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has also been honored with an Emmy, the Billboard Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award, a Peabody Award, and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement.