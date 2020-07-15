Harry Roque tests negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Wednesday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Roque said he took the test through the RT-PCR drive-thru testing in Taguig City on Tuesday, a day before Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced that he tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Roque was with Villar last Friday during the contract signing and groundbreaking of Cavitex Segments 2 and 3A.

“Be that as it may, I will exercise prudence and will still subject myself to a rapid test upon entry prior to the meeting today with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Roque said.

“As a precautionary measure, I will stay at the farthest end of the room and will apply the health protocol of wearing a mask, keeping distance and sanitizing and washing of my hands.”

Prior to Villar’s positive result, several other high-ranking officials have also tested positive for the virus but have eventually recovered.

Among them are Senators Juan Miguel Zubiri, Koko Pimentel and Sonny Angara, as well as Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, and Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Felimon Santos Jr.

