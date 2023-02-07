Harry Styles and Wet Leg Are Touring Australia This Month

Harry Styles will be bringing his ‘Love on Tour’ show to venues across Australia in February and March 2023. He’ll be joined on tour by UK indie pop band Wet Leg.

Styles’ Australian visit will kick off at Perth’s HBF Park on Monday, 20th February, before heading to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, 24th and Saturday, 25th February. The Queensland show will take place at Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium on Tuesday, 28th February, before Styles and Wet Leg play consecutive shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Friday, 3rd and Saturday, 4th March.

Harry Styles – ‘Music For a Sushi Restaurant’

﻿

Both Styles and Wet Leg had a successful night at the Grammys on Sunday, 5th February. Styles took out Album of the Year for his latest Harry’s House. The album, Styles’ third solo LP, also took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, while Wet Leg’s self-titled debut won Best Alternative Album. The Wet Leg single ‘Chaise Longue’ claimed the award for Best Alternative Music Performance.

Not everyone was sold on Styles’ worthiness – many onlookers opined that Beyoncé’s Renaissance was a better candidate for Album of the Year. Former David Bowie producer Tony Visconti wasn’t head over heels either, writing on Facebook, “Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie? From what I saw tonight he’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”

None of this feedback is likely to dissuade Styles’ mega fanbase, who helped the former One Direction member place second on ARIA’s 2022 year-end albums chart, behind only Taylor Swift’s Midnights. The Harry’s House single ‘As It Was’ landed on top of ARIA’s 2022 singles chart, ahead of Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’

Harry Styles: Love on Tour Australia 2023

Monday, 20th February – HBF Park, Perth WA

Friday, 24th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, 25th February – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, 28th February – Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, 3rd March – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 4th March – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW

Tickets on sale now

