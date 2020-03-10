Harry Styles Announces 2020 Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on March 11, 2020

Harry Styles has announced his return to Australia with a nationwide tour in support of his 2019 album Fine Line.

Styles had previously teased the tour on social media using a website with the domain ‘tasteslikestrawberries.com’, which is the opening lyric from Fine Line cut ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

This will be Styles’ third run of shows here as a solo artist, following an intimate tour in 2017 before playing arenas in 2018.

There will be two pre-sales for the tour. A pre-sale for American Express card holders will begin at 1pm local time on Tuesday, 17th March. Following that, a Live Nation members pre-sale will open at 1pm local time on Thursday, 19th March and will run until the same time on Friday, 20th March. General tickets on sale at 2pm local time on Friday, 20th March.

He’ll also be bringing British pop star Mabel along for the ride.

Check out full dates, venues and ticketing info below.

Harry Styles 2020 Australian Tour

With special guest Mabel

General tickets on sale at 2pm local time Friday, 20th March

Friday, 20th November

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Live Nation

Thursday, 26th November

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Tickets: Live Nation

Saturday, 28th November

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Live Nation

Wednesday, 2nd December

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Live Nation