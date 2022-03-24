Harry Styles Announces New Solo Album ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles will release the follow-up to his 2019 ARIA # 1 album, The Line, in May this year. Styles’ forthcoming album is titled Harry’s House and it’s due out on Friday, 20th May.

The announcement of Harry’s House is accompanied by a short video trailer, which you can watch below. The trailer doesn’t give much away, but finds Styles on a theatre stage, alone, in front of a yellow house cut-out. Styles has also shared the official album artwork.

Styles recently announced a major world tour, dubbed Love On Tour 2022. Styles launched a tour of the same name back in 2020, including shows in Australia and New Zealand, but these were ultimately scrapped.

Styles’ upcoming run of shows kicks off after the release of Harry’s House and includes dates in Ireland, the UK, Europe, South America and Mexico. New Australian dates are yet to be announced. Styles was last in Australia just after Easter 2018, touring in support of his solo debut, Harry Styles.

According to a press release, Harry’s House is a 13-track release. The title could be a nod to one of Styles’ heroes, Joni Mitchell, whose 1975 LP, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, includes the song ‘Harry’s House / Centerpiece’. In that instance, “Harry” referred to jazz trumpeter Harry Edison.

[embedded content]