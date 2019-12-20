Harry Styles Held A Secret Gig in Camden, and Fans Lost It When Stormzy Hopped On Stage
[embedded content]
To the lucky 1,500 people that scored tickets to Harry Styles‘s secret gig at Camden’s Electric Ballroom, we are mad jealous. The Fine Line singer hosted a super exclusive concert on Thursday, Dec. 19, and if it wasn’t enough to see Styles in the flesh, fans totally lost it when Stormzy walked on stage.
After hailing a screaming crowd, the Heavy Is the Head rapper jumped straight into performing his 2019 hit, “Vossi Bop” with guest vocals by Styles — what a treat. As soon as they wrapped up the banging duet, Styles and Stormzy gave each other a sweet hug, and Stormzy made clear that Harry Styles is “a f*cking legend”.
Stormzy continued, “This is my brother. I want to say this on record, this guy has made a brilliant album, honestly. And I want to say one more thing. As much as we know Harry is massive, honestly. And I think you guys know this more than anyone, from my heart bro, you’re not just a pop star, you’re a brilliant artist.”
Aren’t they just a dream? Have a look at Stormzy and Harry Styles’s “Vossi Bop” performance above.