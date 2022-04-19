Harry Styles Just Announced 2023 Australian Tour Dates

Harry Styles has today confirmed he will be returning to Australia for a run of ‘Love on Tour’ show dates in early 2023, finally making good on his Australian and New Zealand tour which was officially cancelled this year.

Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’ shows will kick off at Perth’s HBF Park on February 20, before heading to Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on February 24, Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium on February 28, Accor Stadium in Sydney on March 3 and then concluding at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 7.

Special guest on the Australian and New Zealand dates will be fellow Brits Wet Leg, the duo who raced to prominence last year via their viral hit, ‘Chaise Lounge’.

Over the weekend, Harry Styles’ made his debut Coachella appearance, a headlining set that included a lot of surprises, including bringing out none other than Shania Twain to perform covers of Twain’s classics ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still the One’.

Styles also gave the live debut of his latest single ‘As It Was’ which arrived earlier this month. He performed two unreleased songs; ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’ along with a rendition of One Direction’s 2011 hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’.

The new tracks will appear on Styles’ forthcoming third album, Harry’s House which is set to arrive on Friday, 20th May.

Styles will headline Coachella again this weekend for its second leg.

In the meantime, peep his 2023 Aussie tour dates here below.

HARRY STYLES: LOVE ON TOUR 2023 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND SHOWS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20

PERTH, HBF PARK

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

MELBOURNE, MARVEL STADIUM

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

GOLD COAST, METRICON STADIUM

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

SYDNEY, ACCOR STADIUM

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

AUCKLAND, MT SMART STADIUM

My Live Nation pre-sale commences Tuesday April 26:

Melbourne – 11am AEST

Sydney – 12pm AEST

Perth – 12pm AWST

Auckland – 12pm NZST

Gold Coast – 1pm AEST

General public tickets go on sale Wednesday April 27:

Melbourne – 12pm AEST

Sydney – 1pm AEST

Perth – 1pm AWST

Auckland – 1pm NZST

Gold Coast – 2pm AEST