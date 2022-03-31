Harry Styles Shares ‘As It Was’, The First Taste Of His Third Album

Harry Styles has shared the first taste of his upcoming third solo album, Harry’s House. The album’s lead single, ‘As It Was’, was co-written by Styles and producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson.

‘As It Was’ is an upbeat pop rock song with a bit of Don Henley about it. Styles’ label, Columbia Records, describe the track as a deeply personal and complex love song about “losing one’s self, finding one’s self, and embracing change.”

Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson worked with Styles on his 2017 solo debut and 2019’s Fine Line. Kid Harpoon is known for his work with Sam Mendes, Florence + the Machine and several other contemporary pop artists. Johnson has received Grammy nominations for engineering Taylor Swift’s Red and Ed Sheeran’s x.

Styles announced Harry’s House last week. The album is due out on Friday, 20th May. It’s a 13-track release, the title of which may be a nod to one of Styles’ heroes, Joni Mitchell, whose 1975 LP, The Hissing of Summer Lawns, includes a song titled ‘Harry’s House / Centerpiece’. The “Harry” of the title was a reference to jazz trumpeter Harry Edison.