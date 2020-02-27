Harry Styles Shouts Out Lizzo, Suggests A Collab May Be On The Way

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 27, 2020

It brings me great pleasure to announce that Harry Styles/Lizzo crossover season is far from over, with the former One Directioner shouting out the ‘Good As Hell’ singer on The Today Show in NYC yesterday.

There to perform tracks from latest album Fine Line, hosts asked Styles about his friendship with Lizzo, which over the past months has seen him covering Lizzo Cuz I Love You hit ‘Juice’ late last year, her returning the favour by covering Styles’ ‘Adore You’ earlier this month, and it all coming full circle with Styles joining Lizzo onstage to perform ‘Juice’ together.

“I just think she’s amazing. I think she’s such a great artist,” Styles explained on the show.

“I think as a fan, what you want an artist to be is themselves, and I think she’s someone who’s just herself. And she makes amazing music, and it’s really feel-good, and I think that’s what a lot of people need right now.”

When pressed if there was a possible collab in the works, Styles offered a sly “maybe”.

Watch below.