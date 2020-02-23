Harts Drops National Tour Dates & Heavy-Funky New Single ‘Twenty Somethin’

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 23, 2020

Hot on the heels of performing at the opening ceremony of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup, Aussie music legend-in-the-making Harts — AKA Indian-born musician, singer/song-writer, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and music producer Darren Hart — has unleashed a brand new single dubbed ‘Twenty Somethin’ and a fistful of tour dates to match.

Produced and mixed by the artist himself at his Melbourne home studio, the heavy, funkified groover is described by the one man music-making machine himself as “an accumulation of my feelings heading into the new year of 2020, the next decade of 20’s and the final years of my 20’s. An expression of mixed feelings approaching this next chapter”.

To celebrate its release, Harts will be performing two East Coast tour dates in Sydney and Melbourne this month.

It follows a year that saw the GQ Men of The Year Awards winner recruited to play guitar in triple j’s renowned ‘Like A Version’ segment for Denzel Curry, with their cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Bulls On Parade’ going all kinds of viral online.

Catch all the details of Harts’ new tour — and listen to ‘Twenty Somethin’ — below!

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

Harts – ‘Twenty Somethin’ Tour Dates

Friday, 26th June

Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Tickets: Venue Website

Saturday, 27th June

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix