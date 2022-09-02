‘Harutan’ of Sandro Marcos, Aniela Tolentino in Congress Criticized

Sandro Marcos, Aniela Tolentino ‘Harutan’ in Congress Elicits Reactions

The online community criticized the alleged ‘harutan’ of Senior Deputy Majority Leader Sandro Marcos Rep. Sandro Marcos at Rep. Aniela Tolentino.

Netizens were not pleased with the viral video showing Tolentino, a representative from Cavite’s 8th District, and Marcos, the president’s son, having fun together. In a Tiktok video, Tolentino can be seen straining to maintain composure while Marcos interrupts her as she reads the items on the House’s daily Order of Business (OB).

Sandro laughed as she flinched. Tolentino responded by playfully slapping Sandro’s arm and continue to read from the OB. Marcos then burst out laughing.

As she continued to read idly, Tolentino laughed. The two’s actions appeared to irritate online users, who complained that Congress was being used as a playground, especially during a session.

The two congressmen were described by the Inquirer’s columnist Manuel Quezon III as “kindergaten in suits.” He emphasized that Congressmen are acting horribly today, much like kindergarteners.

“Today’s version of Congressmen Behaving Badly aka Kindergarten in Suits,” said Quezon.

“Not that the House doesn’t have a long tradition of behaving badly in public. But they did things like kick each other in the shins at least,” he added.

Marcos’ seatmate and fellow rookie solon in the 19th Congress was Tolentino. It may be recalled that Marcos and actress-singer Alexa Miro are ‘super close,’ according to recent news reports.

