Harvey Sutherland, Party Dozen Lead Loch Hart Festival 4 Lineup

Music, art and comedy festival Loch Hart will return for its fourth edition in November, with a stacked lineup that includes Harvey Sutherland, Party Dozen, Leah Senior, Alien Nosejob, Gordon Koang and Peter Bibby.

Running between Friday, 18th to Sunday, 20th November in Princetown on the Great Ocean Road (Kirrae Whurrong Country), the music bill also includes Kylie Auldist, Velvet Boom, Wurst Nurse, Harmony Byrne, Good Sniff and more. On the comedy front, you’ve got Aaron Gocs, Blake Freeman, Emma Holland, Sonia Di Iorio and Tim Hewitt delivering the laughs. Have a peep at the full lineup below.

Loch Hart 4 Runs from November 18-20

Funk synthesist wiz Sutherland is fresh from releasing his debut album Boy, while sax-and-drums noise duo Party Dozen delivered their ripping third record The Real Work earlier this year too. Filling out the lineup is the Carl Cox-endorsed Digital Afrika, Empress, Galah, Hobsons Bay Coast Guard, Sandy Dish’s Jarrah Ma, DJ Joey Lightbulb (aka Mikey Cahill), La Porgretta, Milo Eastwood, Roy Blues, Squid Nebula, Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir, Watty Thompson and WIIGZ.

Loch Hart’s fourth instalment follows its inaugural event in 2018, a second round in 2019 and – after multiple postponements – a long-awaited third edition earlier this year. Previous lineups have included the likes of Bad//Dreems, Confidence Man, Genesis Owusu, Haiku Hands, Mildlife, Didirri, Alice Ivy, Last Dinosaurs, WAAX and Press Club.

Pre-sale tickets for Loch Hart 4 go on sale next Thursday, 8th September. Register for pre-sale access here.

