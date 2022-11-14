Hat Trick for Royal Albatross

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tall Ship Adventures the owner and operator of Royal Albatross has won two global accolades at the 2022 World Luxury Travel Awards. This marks the third major international award won by Asia’s only luxury tall ship in Singapore this year. Earlier, the company took home Singapore Tourism Board’s ‘Most Outstanding Attraction’ as well as Trip Advisor’s ‘Best of the Best’ award.



Multi Award Winning Dine & Sail Cruises

Asia’s only luxury tall ship was awarded the highest honours as the global winner in the category of Dinner Cruises, as well as the best yacht charter company in 2022.

“Unique product offerings continually strive for excellence and we pride ourselves providing the very best luxury dine & sail experience in Asia. The Royal Albatross is popular for special celebrations and with visitors as our short dining cruises leave a long lasting impression. Our guests have an amazing time onboard and reimagine what a luxury dining experience is like in Singapore.”, said Mr. Pete L. Pela, Owner and CEO of Tall Ship Adventures.

The winners of the annual World Luxury Awards were announced on 22 October 2022 at a glitzy affair at Swandor Topkapi Palace, Antalya, Turkey. This was the sixteenth event of its kind and more than 300 guests flew in from around the world to celebrate their awards. The World Luxury Awards recognize Hotels, Spas, Restaurants and Travel establishments for world-class service excellence.

Awards are presented on a country, regional, continent and global basis. Winners are selected by public vote online, providing true recognition that reflects the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff.

“The most coveted awards are the overall winners,” says Jana Stoman, Executive Manager of the World Luxury Awards, “many factors play a part in determining the winner; brand, design, unique facilities and overall guest satisfaction as fed back via online reviews as well as what reflects in the votes received during the annual three-week voting period. This year the focus was on outstanding environment, elegant design and international service excellence.

ABOUT ROYAL ALBATROSS

Tall Ship Adventures Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based company dedicated to delivering world-class experiences on-board its luxury tall ship Royal Albatross. Since launching in 2015, the Royal Albatross has quickly established herself as a premium and a unique venue / attraction for corporate events and to the public through its ReDiscovery Breakfast Cruise, Sunday Lunch Sail, Sunset Sail & City Lights dinner cruises. The Royal Albatross can be seen berthed adjacent to Sea Aquarium at Resorts World Sentosa. Royal Albatross have been voted TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ choice, Top Global Attractions, in 2020 and 2021.

For more information, visit Royal Albatross website at https://www.tallship.com.sg/

