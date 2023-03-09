Hatchie Announces ‘Giving the World Away’ Digital Deluxe Edition

Hatchie has announced a digital deluxe edition of her 2022 sophomore album Giving the World Away, which will feature five tracks that didn’t appear on the original version last year.

Among those five songs will be ‘Nosedive’, which was released in November last year, as well as new single ‘Rooftops’, which is out today and features vocals from US singer-songwriter Liam Benzvi. Listen to that below – the digital deluxe edition of Giving the World Away is out Friday, 7th April.

Hatchie – ‘Rooftops’

[embedded content]

“I wrote, recorded and mixed Giving The World Away with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] in 2020, with Joe and I recording in Brisbane and Jorge mixing in Denver. We wrapped everything up in December, with plans to release in April 2022,” Hatchie – aka Harriette Pilbeam – said in a statement.

“In the meantime, the three of us were finally all able to get back in a room together in 2021, with no specific plans for the outcome. After five intense writing days in the bitter Denver winter, we ended up with about 12 new ideas, some of which we felt fit perfectly into the world of the long-finished album.

“It was too late to make any additions at that stage, but we felt it would be a shame for them to not be included in the release. To me, these songs round out the world this album established, with my original intention being to make a more uplifting, energetic record than my first.”